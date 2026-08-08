Report: Former Florida Democrat Candidate Andrew Gillum Back in Jail After Testing Positive for Meth

Failed Florida gubernatorial candidate Andrew Gillum (D) is reportedly back in jail after he tested positive for methamphetamine in Alabama, TMZ reported Friday.

The news came after Gillum was arrested in July on charges relating to possession of dangerous drugs, drug paraphernalia, and possession of marijuana, according to Breitbart News.

Meanwhile, TMZ reported of the suspect:

Baldwin County Assistant D.A. John Oxford tells TMZ… Andrew is taking part in random drug testing known as “color code drug testing.” Basically, we’re told Andrew is assigned a color by the court, and he’s supposed to call a hotline every day. If he calls the hotline and his color is read out, he has to report that day for a drug test. Oxford says Andrew didn’t show up for his drug test on a day his color was called… so he was tested for drugs at his court appearance Thursday… and it came back positive.

Numerous reports of controversy involving Gillum, who is the former mayor of Tallahassee, have come out over the years.

In 2018, Breitbart News reported Gillum’s family was under investigation for possible voter fraud, and he was allegedly involved in a suspected crystal meth incident in March of 2020 at a Miami Beach hotel.

The Miami Beach Police Department said officers found Gillum inside a hotel room with two other men where first responders were providing medical attention to one of the individuals for a possible drug overdose.

The police report said Gillum was “unable to communicate with officers due to his inebriated state.” The Breitbart News article continued:

The report states that one of the individuals told authorities that he entered the room at 11 p.m. where he “discovered [the overdose victim] and Andrew Gillum inside the room under the influence of an unknown substance.” Gillum, the former mayor of Tallahassee, was discovered vomiting inside the bathroom. “Inside of the hotel room, officers observed in plain sight three small clear plastic baggies containing suspected crystal meth on both the bed and floor,” according to the report.

Gillum also came out as bisexual in 2020 after the hotel incident involving the two men, one of whom was initially identified as an escort.