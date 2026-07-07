Former Florida gubernatorial candidate Andrew Gillum (D) was arrested Thursday in Daphne, Alabama, on drug charges.

Police arrested the 46-year-old on charges regarding “possession of dangerous drugs, drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana,” Local 10 reported Tuesday, noting authorities eventually released him.

Gillum previously served as the mayor of Tallahassee and ran for governor in 2018 but lost to now-Gov. Ron DeSantis (R), according to NBC Miami.

Gillum’s family was under investigation that year for possible voter fraud linked to his brother, Marcus, Breitbart News reported at the time.

“But voting irregularities involving Andrew Gillum’s siblings may not be confined to his brother Marcus. Voter records indicate that Monique Gillum, Andrew Gillum’s sister, voted in Florida despite questions about residency,” the article noted.

Two years later in 2020, police in Miami Beach released photos and body camera footage of the night officers reportedly found Gillum heavily intoxicated at a hotel.

“Gillum and two men were found with three baggies of crystal meth inside a Mondrian South Beach Hotel room on March 13, according to a police report,” Breitbart News reported in 2020. “The photos show several bottles of prescription medication spilled onto the floor, along with a blood pressure monitor … near the bed. Another photo shows a vomit-splattered pillow. Police revealed 26 photos in total.”

Gillum later claimed he did not use illegal drugs, but “After the hotel room encounter became public, Gillum announced he was entering a rehabilitation facility, saying he had fallen into a depression and alcohol abuse after losing his bid for governor,” the article noted.

In 2022, Gillum was charged with wire fraud, conspiracy, and making false statements, per the NBC report.

He was “acquitted of lying to the FBI in the corruption case that also involved illegal use of campaign contributions, but a federal jury hung on charges that Gillum funneled tens of thousands of dollars in campaign money to personal accounts,” the outlet said. “Prosecutors then sought to dismiss the remaining corruption charges against Gillum.”