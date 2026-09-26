Body Cam Footage: Florida Mother Accused of Leaving Baby in Car for Hours While Cleaning House

A Florida woman is accused of leaving her six-month-old baby in a running car for several hours while she cleaned someone’s house, according to the Edgewater Police Department.

Kristina Vitucci was arrested on Tuesday and is facing several charges, including child neglect, leaving a child unattended in a vehicle for more than 15 minutes, and violation of probation, Fox35 reported. She is being held without bond.

Edgewater police posted body camera footage of her arrest to social media, noting this was not Vitucci’s first time getting in trouble for leaving a child in a car unattended.

INFANT LEFT IN VEHICLE FOR HOURS — WOMAN ARRESTED An observant citizen may have prevented a tragedy yesterday after noticing something wasn’t right with a vehicle parked in a residential driveway.The citizen observed what appeared to be an unoccupied vehicle left running in a driveway for an extended period of time. After approaching the vehicle, they discovered a 6-month-old infant alone inside and immediately called 911.EPD responded and determined KRISTINA VITUCCI left the infant inside the vehicle for several hours while she cleaned a nearby client’s home. Vitucci told officers she had been checking on the child approximately every 45 minutes.Although the vehicle was running, the air conditioning was not adequately keeping the interior comfortable. Thankfully, the infant did not appear to have suffered physical injury, but was visibly uncomfortable when discovered.During the investigation and subsequent arrest, officers also noted Vitucci appeared significantly more concerned with locating her cellular phone than with the circumstances involving her child or the seriousness of the situation.If Vitucci’s name sounds familiar, there is a reason.In February 2025, Vitucci was involved in another incident in which she left a child inside a vehicle while she was inside a local bar consuming alcohol. She was subsequently placed on probation stemming from that case. Based upon yesterday’s incident, that probation was also alleged to have been violated.Vitucci was arrested and charged with Child Abuse and Violation of Probation.Leaving an infant unattended inside a vehicle for hours is dangerous, irresponsible, and completely unacceptable. Vehicles can quickly become dangerous environments for children, even when left running, and mechanical or air-conditioning failures can occur without warning.We also want to recognize the citizen who trusted their instincts, took a closer look, and called 911. That decision mattered. Community members who remain observant and are willing to speak up are an important part of keeping Edgewater safe.If you see something that does not look right—call us. You may prevent a tragedy.RESPECTFUL SERVICE. RELENTLESS JUSTICE. Posted by Edgewater Police Department on Wednesday, September 23, 2026

Police were notified after a concerned citizen had noticed a car running in someone’s driveway for hours and found a baby inside when they went to check the vehicle.

Police responded to the home and checked on the child. The baby’s mother was inside cleaning a woman’s home for several hours and told police she had checked on her child every 30 or 45 minutes, per the report.

“Leaving an infant unattended inside a vehicle for hours is dangerous, irresponsible, and completely unacceptable. Vehicles can quickly become dangerous environments for children, even when left running, and mechanical or air-conditioning failures can occur without warning,” the department said in a post to Facebook.

“We also want to recognize the citizen who trusted their instincts, took a closer look, and called 911. That decision mattered. Community members who remain observant and are willing to speak up are an important part of keeping Edgewater safe,” the department continued.

Police questioned Vitucci several times why she did not bring her baby inside while cleaning. She was unable to provide an answer in the body camera video.

Vitucci was arrested for a similar incident in February 2025 on allegedly child neglect charges after a 2-year-old was left alone in a car for hours while she and her then-boyfriend were inside a bar drinking, according to the report.

In that incident, police said it appeared the child was crying for a long while, was cold, and was not wearing appropriate clothing for the winter weather.

Vitucci was sentenced to 90 days in jail for that incident, along with 57 months of probation, according to the report.

Katherine Hamilton is a political reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on X @thekat_hamilton.