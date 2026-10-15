A baby girl was found dead at a trash facility late Wednesday morning in Utica, New York, according to officials.

The Utica Police Department responded to the Oneida Herkimer Solid Waste Authority facility before noon after employees discovered a deceased infant within the sorting portion of the facility, CNY Central reported. After workers discovered the child, they immediately ceased operations and called first responders.

Police held a press conference on Thursday identifying the child as a baby girl and asking for the public’s assistance in discovering how she ended up at the trash facility. Utica Police Captain Mike Curley said they are trying to locate the mother of the baby

“Most of us have young children. Most of us have seen the birth of a child and seen exactly how that can be … to have to witness that, as part of any investigation, things take time,” Curley said. “When you’re exposed to a situation like this that takes time before you can move on, there’s an exposure that our officers have to deal with.”

The department is conducting the investigation in partnership with the New York State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) because the regional trash facility services multiple counties, which expands the scope of the probe.

The Onondaga County Medical Examiner’s Office is also working to establish the circumstances surrounding her death.

“Police say no piece of information should be considered too insignificant. Even details that may initially seem unrelated could prove valuable in helping investigators establish a timeline and determine the circumstances surrounding this tragic discovery,” according to the report.

Anyone with information can contact the Utica Police Department MCU at (315) 223-3556 or submit a 100 percent anonymous tip online through Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers at www.mohawkvalleycrimestoppers.com, by calling 1-866-730-8477 (TIPS), or by using the P3 Tips mobile app.

New York’s Safe Haven Law allows the legal surrender of babies up to 30 days old to hospitals, fire stations, and police stations.

Katherine Hamilton is a political reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on X @thekat_hamilton.