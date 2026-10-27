A man from Venezuela has been arrested for allegedly attacking and robbing an 82-year-old business owner in a Chicago neighborhood.

The incident happened in October 2025 but the suspect, identified as 31-year-old Keiber Sandoval Mendoza, was recently taken into custody, CWB Chicago reported Sunday.

The Chicago Police Department (CPD) announced October 7 that Mendoza was charged with one felony count of each of the following: robbery of a victim over 60 years old, robbery, aggravated battery causing great bodily harm, and aggravated battery of a victim over 60 years old.

Per the CWB article, Mendoza allegedly targeted the victim after he collected money from a delivery in the 6000 block of West Diversey. He is accused of running at the man and shoving him onto the ground, causing the victim’s head to smash into the concrete.

“Mendoza then allegedly took approximately $11,000 in cash. The victim, who owns a Chicago meat company, suffered a laceration to the top of his head. He was hospitalized and received staples to close the wound,” the outlet said, noting, “Judge James Murphy III ordered Mendoza detained while the case is pending.”

Mendoza’s immigration status was unclear, but it is important to note that Democrat-run Chicago is considered a sanctuary city.

In March, an illegal alien identified as Jose Medina-Medina of Venezuela, who was released into the United States by former President Joe Biden’s (D) administration, was charged with murdering 18-year-old Sheridan Gorman, who was a freshman at Loyola University in Chicago, Breitbart News reported.

The outlet also reported in June, “U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers in Chicago arrested Luis Manuel Saucedo-Cardenas. The violent illegal alien felon and suspected former gang member was intentionally released by the Chicago Police Department. The troubling occurrence is repeating itself in multiple sanctuary jurisdictions across the country.”

The article noted, “According to ICE, Saucedo-Cardenas, a 40-year-old criminal illegal alien from Mexico, has an extensive rap sheet that includes multiple arrests for assault, carjacking, controlled substance violations, and a prison stint for wire fraud. Saucedo-Cardenas, according to authorities, is a former member of the La Raza street gang.”

The outlet further explained, “The gang primarily operates in the Chicago area but has been found operating in small numbers engaging in criminal enterprises in Florida, Georgia, and several parts of the western United States.”