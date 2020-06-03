Ortiz: Small Business Is Careening from Quarantine to Curfew, Needs Help

Alfredo Ortiz of Job Creators Network writes for FOXBusiness that – as tragic as the death of George Floyd, the subsequent protests, lootings, and riots may be – in the wake of the economic shutdown from the pandemic, it is more important than ever to revitalize the small businesses that drive the economy:

…Even sadder is that this destruction has ruined thousands of local businesses that are the heartbeat of those communities. Small businesses already were hurting. They were desperate to reopen after months of lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic. . . .

But now, instead of opening up, too many of them are boarding up. They have gone from quarantine to curfew. . . .

Small businesses have too often been the innocent victims of this lawless violence. Only law enforcement can protect them. That action by authorities is needed to protect our democracy but its doubly important for financial reasons as well. . . .

Small businesses are the drivers of economic growth and job creation. If small businesses don’t restart, our economy will stay mired in the deep recession we’ve all suffered because of COVID-19. The conditions that helped cause the outbursts that have marred our nation’s cities over the past week or so – poverty, inequality and despair – will only get worse. Economic revitalization is absolutely required to begin to heal the nation from the deep wounds of the pandemic.

