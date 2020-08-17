CLAIM: “The U.S. Postal Service. It is central to so much of our lives. Veterans count on the post office to get their prescriptions. Social Security beneficiaries count on the post office to get their checks,” Eva Longoria said Monday night during the first night of the Democrat convention.

VERDICT: FALSE.

Currently, the Social Security Administration pays approximately 98.8 percent of benefits electronically. Just 1.2 percent of benefits are paid by mailed checks.

This is not a new development. Social Security has almost exclusively been paid by direct deposit for several years. Unless specifically requested otherwise, all new enrollees for benefits receive them by direct deposit.

Breitbart News pointed this out last week when Barack Obama and other Democrat political leaders made this false claim.