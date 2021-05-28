Biden Budget Proposes to Force Taxpayers to Pay for Abortions

President Joe Biden released his Fiscal Year 2022 budget Friday, one that would eliminate the longstanding Hyde Amendment and force American taxpayers to fund abortions.

The Hyde Amendment has enjoyed tremendous bipartisan support for decades, including from Biden himself.

In April 1994, then-Sen. Biden wrote to a constituent, “Those of us who are opposed to abortion should not be compelled to pay for them.”

The big money abortion industry reports that it enjoyed a record high number of abortions and its highest level of taxpayer funding. https://t.co/TT2U2Hdg0L — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) January 7, 2020

A Knights of Columbus/Marist Poll released in January found 58 percent of those surveyed oppose taxpayer funding of abortion, including 31 percent of Democrats, 83 percent of Republicans, and 65 percent of independents.

The poll also found more than three-fourths of Americans (76 percent) back significant restrictions on abortion, including a majority who identify as “pro-choice.”

Rep. Barbara Lee (D-CA) proclaimed, “GREAT news,” on Twitter when it was apparent the White House did not include the Hyde Amendment in its proposed budget:

GREAT news: @POTUS has become the first president in decades to remove the Hyde Amendment from the budget, helping advance our fight to end this racist & discriminatory policy once and for all. #BeBoldEndHyde — Rep. Barbara Lee (@RepBarbaraLee) May 28, 2021

Biden, she continued, “has become the first president in decades to remove the Hyde Amendment from the budget, helping advance our fight to end this racist & discriminatory policy once and for all.”

However, Students for Life Action President Kristan Hawkins called on Congress to add Hyde Amendment protections in Biden’s proposed budget “to defend young lives from the prejudice of those who look at a child in the womb and see only the cost of raising them, rather than their infinite potential.”

“The Biden Administration’s decision to prioritize ending life rather than solving problems reflect a catastrophic failure on their part,” said Hawkins.

BREAKING: Biden budget removes long-standing bipartisan pro-life protections, forces American taxpayers to pay for abortions We will reply to this tweet with additional analysis https://t.co/so7YDMCODN #HydeSavesLives — Susan B. Anthony List #HydeSavesLives (@SBAList) May 28, 2021

The abortion industry and its allies celebrated the potential for abortions to be paid for by American taxpayers:

Exciting to see the admin’s historic step! For too long, the Hyde amendment has put the gov't in control of personal health care decisions for people with low incomes. Your ZIP code, income, or health insurance should never determine the care you can access, incl. abortion. https://t.co/CCCUAft8Wd — Planned Parenthood (@PPFA) May 28, 2021

✨ This is a historic moment! ✨ President Biden honored his promise to people who have abortions. No Hyde in the President's budget! And, he needs to end Helms, too! pic.twitter.com/3t9DrOTGVk — We Testify (@AbortionStories) May 28, 2021

💥 Thanks to YEARS of organizing by young people, low income folks, and people of color, PRESIDENT BIDEN’S BUDGET HAS NO HYDE BAN ON ABORTION 🙏🏾🎊 #BeBoldEndHyde https://t.co/7hH66xj5IH — Advocates for Youth (@AdvocatesTweets) May 28, 2021

But Kimberlyn Schwartz, Texas Right to Life director of media and communication responded to the news with the following statement:

For several decades, the Hyde Amendment has protected the consciences of Pro-Life Texans and saved thousands of preborn lives. Biden’s proposed budget, though unsurprising, is nevertheless dispiriting for the Pro-Life movement and all who care about the dignity of human Life. Federal legislators must work to oppose Biden’s efforts and work to include the Hyde Amendment in the federal budget.

Joe Biden’s choice of Kamala Harris as his VP makes his ticket the “most pro-abortion presidential ticket in history,” pro-life leaders say. https://t.co/PI30xkCmOT — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) August 14, 2020

Biden’s budget calls for $6 trillion in annual spending even as the U.S. economy is showing record inflation.

It includes massive spending for Planned Parenthood and would completely strip the Hyde Amendment—the only thing stopping Democrats from forcing taxpayers to pay for abortions. — Steve Daines (@SteveDaines) May 28, 2021

U.S. Senator Steve Daines (R-MT) said the president’s budget “is packed with wasteful spending that will strap future generations with trillions of dollars in debt to advance his liberal agenda.”

“Included in this budget are billions of taxpayer dollars for Planned Parenthood and more of Biden’s anti-energy agenda that will kill Montana jobs and raise costs for Montana families,” he added. “This massive tax and spend proposal must be defeated.”