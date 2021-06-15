Inflation Nation: Producer Price Index Surges to All-Time Record High

Prices received by U.S. businesses for goods and services rose at their fastest annual pace recorded in 11 years of data, the Labor Department reported Tuesday.

The Producer Price Index rose 6.6 percent in May from 12-months earlier, the highest recorded for the series that began in 2010. Compared with April, the index rose 0.8 percent.

Both the annual and monthly figures exceeded the expectations of analysts and showed an acceleration of prices from April.

The prices of goods jumped 1.5 percent. Services inflation ran at 0.6 percent in the month.

Excluding food and energy, producer prices rose 4.8 percent annually, in line with expectations, and 0.7 percent from a month earlier. Economists had forecast a 0.5 percent gain.

The Producer Price Index is an alternative gauge of inflation. Where the better-known Consumer Price Index measures prices paid by consumers, the Producer Price Index measures prices received by businesses. Over time, the two tend to track each other—although they can diverge in any particular period. Both are showing much higher levels of inflation than have been seen in years.