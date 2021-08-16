Washington Post: 80,000 Afghans Want U.S. Green Cards, Citizenship

More than 80,000 Afghans want visas to come to the United States, according to an August 16 report in the Washington Post.

Columnist Josh Rogin reported:

The State Department is also dealing with more than 80,000 visa applications for Afghans who worked with the U.S. government or find themselves at risk, the official said.

The 80,000 population is in addition to the more than 2,000 Afghans who have already landed in the United States and is in addition to “an estimated 10,000 U.S. citizens in the country … [including] dual nationals or children of Americans who may not have the proper passport or visas,” Rogin reported.

U.S. immigration laws are intended to protect American families from cheap labor imported by unscrupulous employers, not to bail out failed foreign policy endeavors, responded Rob Law, director of regulatory affairs at the Center for Immigration Studies. “Our immigration laws are not structured to serve as a mea culpa for that or to reward all of these people with some form of status in the United States … which seems to be what all of the neoliberals and neoconservatives that like to fight forever wars are saying,” he said.

However, a chorus of business groups and allied progressives are using the Afghan fiasco to call for the importation of more foreign migrants, who will serve them as workers, consumers, renters, government clients, and, eventually, voters.

“Foreign policy matters,” Sen. Bernie Sanders (D-VT) tweeted on August 15. “Afghanistan was left with a corrupt government and an ineffectual military … we must do everything we can to evacuate our allies and open our doors to refugees.”

The demands come as the U.S. is being wracked by President Joe Biden’s unprecedented inflow of wage-cutting, rent-raising, wealth-shifting, diversity-spiking migrants.

So far, most Republican politicians have remained silent about the growing population of Afghans that Biden’s administration may try to transfer into the United States — even though Americans agreed to send help to Afghans, not to buy allies and favors with promises of eventual U.S. residency.

However, some Republican politicians are raising the alarm.

“We spent over a $trillion and thousands of our lives.” Rep. Paul Gosar (R-AZ) tweeted on August 26. “To help them there. In their fight. Not to simply import them here.”

“We are not the world’s dumping ground for refugees,” tweeted Arizona state senator Wendy Rogers (R).

U.S. House candidate and Florida State Rep. Anthony Sabatini (R) told Breitbart News August 15:

“Under no circumstances should America accept a single ‘refugee’ from Afghanistan due to Biden’s disorderly withdraw,” Sabatini stated regarding the refugee policy enacted by Canada in fear of Taliban reprisals against Afghans. “We cannot afford to further contribute to the hundreds of thousands of ‘refugees’ no matter where they come from — South America, Middle East, or Asia.” … “American families have already paid the ultimate price over the last 20 years. We sent our brothers, sisters, sons, and daughters to the endless wars. We paid our taxes to finance the wars—we will not be put on the hook for potentially 100,000 ‘refugees,’” Sabatini explained. “The ‘uniparty’ in Washington must be held accountable for their failures, not the American people.”

Advocates for Afghan migration have not suggested the obvious compromise of trimming the inflow of other migrants to make room for Afghan migrants but instead prefer to dismiss public worries as “white nationalist” racism.

Each year, the federal government imports roughly one million new legal immigrants and roughly 400,000 temporary workers, boosting competition for jobs and houses. In 2021, President Joe Biden’s deputies have already allowed roughly 700,000 migrants across the border.

The 2021 inflow is so huge that it will deliver one new legal or illegal migrant for every two Americans born in the year.

Migration damages ordinary Americans’ career opportunities, cuts their wages, raises their rents, curbs their productivity, shrinks their political clout, widens regional wealth gaps, and wrecks their open-minded, equality-promoting civic culture.