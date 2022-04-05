Mayorkas’ Leaked Title 42 Plan: Ensure Migrants Get ‘Any’ Way to Stay

Border chief Alejandro Mayorkas is directing that economic migrants get every opportunity to stay once the Title 42 barrier is removed — regardless of the huge damage he inflicts on ordinary Americans.

Mayorkjas’ intentions are described in his February strategy, which was leaked to Breitbart Texas on April 4. The February strategy is titled “DHS Southwest Border Mass Irregular Migration Contingency Plan,” and it says on page 16:

A. Secretary’s Intent. 1 ) Purpose: The purpose of this plan is to describe a proactive approach that humanely prevents and responds to surges in irregular migration across the U.S. [southern border]. This will be done while ensuring that migrants can apply for any form of relief or protection [emphasis added] for which they may be eligible, including asylum, withholding of removal, and protection from removal under the regulations implementing United States obligations under the Convention Against Torture.

To maximize benefits for migrants, Mayorkas minimizes the detention and deportation of migrants — even though federal law generally denies the entry of foreign workers and economic migrants into Americans’ homeland. His plan sketches ways for border officials to squeeze many migrants through small doorways in the nation’s border:

Current pathways to removal [deportations] will be limited. Component use of broadscale release mechanisms (i.e., Own Recognizance (OR) with issuance of a Notice to Appear (NTA), or parole and Altematives to Detention (ATD) with administrative tools are necessary to ensure humane and efficient treatment of migrants.

For example, the parole side-door “is a very limited authority that Congress has given for exceptional situations,” such as a sick airline passenger, Andrew Arthur, a former immigration judge told Breitbart News in May 2021. It “is very narrowly written [for small numbers of people], but the administration has blown right past the limitations,” he said.

In February, up to 165,000 migrants arrived at the border, and Mayorkas admitted 74,000 under various legal claims. Very few of the arrivals were detained, and few prior arrivals were deported, despite the federal law.

On April 26, the Supreme Court will consider a judgment by federal judges that seeks to make Mayorkas comply with federal law.

The Cuban-born Mayorkas is a pro-migration zealot who argued in 2013 that Americans’ homeland “always has been, and forever will remain a nation of immigrants.” Only about one-third of Americans accept the “nation of immigrants” narrative, according to a survey by a pro-migration group.

So his plan ignores the reasonable and rational economic concerns of roughly at least 100 million citizens of the United States.

That is not just a personal omission. As the sworn chief of the Department of Homeland Defense, Mayorkas is professionally and legally responsible for protecting Americans’ economic opportunities from illegal migrants and unscrupulous employers who hire illegal workers.

Those concerns include their ability to earn decent wages in the labor market loosened by new migrants, and their ability to rent or buy decent housing in a housing market flooded with new migrants who are glad to pool multiple paychecks for a small room.

The importance of those concerns was underlined by the Washington Post‘s March 20 description of Dave Ramsey, in Lincoln Park, Mich.:

He’d modeled himself after his father, umpiring alongside him in high school and riding with him on private investigations to train as his apprentice. But if his father’s middle class ambitions had fallen apart after 50 years, Dave Jr.’s collapsed by the time he turned 20. He dropped out of school against his father’s advice so he could make some quick money laying cable, got injured at work and then got addicted to the prescription fentanyl patches. He’d gotten clean and stayed that way for the past nine years while taking care of his father and his daughters. He’d even gone back to school at night to earn his diploma, but the life available to him didn’t include the Masons, or a union job, or a thriving American middle class. Instead he’d hustled his way through a series of contracting jobs that paid a living wage one week and nothing the next, until the family’s monthly bills were so far beyond its means that Dave Sr. started burying them in the bottom of a box.

Mayorkas’ plan does mention jobs on page 100, but only about jobs for foreigners in a planned region-wide migration network:

Focus on Whole of Western Hemisphere. The Plan is based on the idea that transnational problems require transnational solutions. The intent of this Plan is to provide the structure necessary to coordinate international public policies to prevent and respond to irregular migration while simultaneously seeking to improve economic and social conditions and provide opportunities for advancement to populations across the hemisphere to reduce the compulsion to migrate by: l) Developing human talent. 2) Creating more and better jobs.

Housing does get a few mentions — but only in the content of housing the migrants in the United States.

For example, on page 28, the strategy directs officials to “Coordinate occupational safety and health reviews of facilities housing ICE detainees and residents to mitigate the spread of infectious diseases.” On page 95, the report says the plan “requires that minors in INS custody must be housed in facilities that meet certain standards, including state standards for housing and care of dependent children.”

“Rents” are not mentioned in the Mayorkas plan, even though migrants are already driving rent increases for Americans living in coastal and southern cities.

In December 2021, the Washington Post reported on an eviction agent in Phoenix, Ariz.:

Lennie had done more than 300 evictions since the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s federal moratorium expired in early August, and during that time he’d given up on predicting who might come to the door. In the past several months, he’d evicted a 93-year-old from a retirement facility, a group of drug addicts living in an apartment cluttered with bowls of counterfeit cash, a man claiming to be a “sovereign citizen” above the law who barricaded himself inside the apartment, a laid-off restaurant worker, a schizophrenic, a hoarder, a recent Somali refugee, a man with a pet reindeer, a woman who tried hiding inside her dresser cabinet, and six families living in a two-bedroom apartment subdivided by drapes and shower curtains.

But no matter who he found waiting inside, Lennie’s job remained the same: to search the home, force everyone out and change the locks — all within a government-recommended time of about 10 minutes.

Mayorkas’ plan offers migrants the “opportunity to seek asylum, withholding of removal or deferral of removal before an Immigration Judge.”

But he says nothing about economic opportunities for the almost 20 million American men who have been pushed out of the labor market by the federal government’s cheap labor policies.

Mayorkas’ plan does not mention that federal law requires the detention of migrants until their asylum claims are heard. Instead, “detention” is used to describe a problem that must be avoided– and it only gets a first mention on page 11 of the plan. For example, the plan notes that detentions may happen if the migrants arrive faster than officials can release them into the job market:

Discussion. If the EOIR is unable to increase the number of removal proceedings for migrants during a land migration surge, it will contribute to overcrowding at CBP Office of Field Operations and Border Patrol temporary holding facilities and ICE holding and detention facilities.

“Custody” is first mentioned on page 14, and “detain” gets a first mention on page 18.

Since at least 1990, the D.C. establishment has used a wide variety of excuses and explanations — for example, “Nation of Immigrants” — to justify its policy of extracting tens of millions of migrants and visa workers from poor countries to serve as workers, consumers, and renters for various U.S. investors and CEOs.

The self-serving economic strategy of extraction migration has no stopping point. It is harmful to ordinary Americans because it cuts their career opportunities, shrinks their salaries and wages, raises their housing costs, and has shoved at least ten million American men out of the labor force.

Extraction migration also distorts the economy, curbs Americans’ productivity, reduces voters’ political clout, undermines employees’ workplace rights, and widens the regional wealth gaps between the Democrats’ coastal states and the Republicans’ Heartland states.

An economy built on extraction migration also radicalizes Americans’ democratic, compromise-promoting civic culture because it allows wealthy elites to ignore despairing Americans at the bottom of society.

The economic strategy also kills many migrants, splits foreign families, and extracts wealth from the poor home countries.

The extraction migration policy is backed by progressives who wish to transform the United States from a society governed by European-origin civic culture into a progressive-led empire of competing identity groups. “We’re trying to become the first multiracial, multi-ethnic superpower in the world,” Rep. Ro Khanna (D-CA), told the New York Times on March 21. “It will be an extraordinary achievement … we will ultimately triumph,” he insisted.

Not surprisingly, the wealth-shifting extraction migration policy is very unpopular, according to a wide variety of polls. The polls show deep and broad public opposition to labor migration and the inflow of temporary contract workers into jobs sought by young U.S. graduates.

The opposition is growing, anti-establishment, multiracial, cross-sex, non-racist, class-based, bipartisan, rational, persistent, and recognizes the solidarity that Americans owe to one another.