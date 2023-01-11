Mexican President Celebrates ’40 Million’ Mexicans in the U.S.

Mexico’s President Andrés Lopez Obrador says 40 million Mexicans are living in the United States.

“Just imagine: There are 40 million Mexicans in the United States — 40 million [including people] who were born here in Mexico, [or] who are the children of people who were born in Mexico,” President Andrés Lopez Obrador gushed at a January 10 press conference with President Joe Biden and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Obrador’s proud Mexican-first advocacy for ethnic Mexicans — including ethnic Mexicans in the United States — is very different from the globalist, investor-first policies pushed by Trudeau and Biden.

At the Tuesday summit, Biden pushed the globalist, pro-migration “Nation of Immigrants” narrative as he described all Americans — including the descendants of Americans — as mere immigrants.

“Look, all of you know all of us in the United States are immigrants,” Biden said. “Mine go all the way back to the Irish famine,” Biden told the press conference.

Biden’s use of “immigrant” demotes the status of American citizens to that of illegal migrants, because the same “immigrant” term is normally used by establishment outlets to promote illegal migrants.

Biden also called for the use of global labor to fill jobs in the U.S. economy, regardless of many sidelined Americans, and regardless of the economic impact on ordinary Americans’ wages and rents:

We cannot wall ourself off from shared problems. We are stronger and better when we work together … At the top of our shared agenda today is keeping North America the most competitive, prosperous, and resilient economic region of the world … [and creating] pathways for immigrants from Nicaragua, Cuba, and Haiti that were seeking a better life here in the United States of America.

Biden recently announced a plan to allow 360,000 people from four countries to move to the United States each year. That huge population transfer from Cuba, Nicaragua, Haiti, and Venezuela is in addition to the global inflow of illegal migrants, and Congress’s normal inflow of roughly one million legal immigrants.

In contrast, the Mexican president repeatedly boasted about how his government policies are making life better for Mexicans, and are reducing the incentives for Mexicans to migrate to the United States:

The [goverenment] budget is used for development and supporting the poorest sectors of our population, today we not only have jobs, employment, we have seen reductions in violence. We have less migration as well. And we’ve also tempered frustration. And what we can see is this flame — this flame which is alive. I’m talking about the flame of hope.

Obrador’s pro-Mexican policies include his demand that Congress give the huge prize of amnesty to Mexico’s illegal migrants in the United States:

I fully trust President Biden … I’ve asked President Biden to insist before the U.S. Congress to regularize the migration situations of millions of Mexicans who have been in the States working, living in the United States, and contributing to the development of that great nation, which is the United States of America.

As an ethnic Mexican nationalist, Obrador opposes Mexican emigration — but he also supports more ethnic Latino migration into the United States:

We do celebrate the fact that the U.S. administration has … made the decision, rather, to have an orderly migration flow in the case, for instance, of our Venezuelan brothers and sisters … Just as I was telling you that in the case of migration, first there were brothers and sisters from Central America and also from Mexico, but now, in recent times, a lot of migrants from Venezuela, from Nicaragua, Colombia, Ecuador.

Obrador also applauded Trudeau’s decision to import 25,000 Mexican temporary workers for Canadian jobs, such as helping to house and feed Trudeau’s huge wave of global migrants who have been invited into Canada. “This program is already benefiting 25,000 men and women — 25,000 Mexicans,” said Obrador.

“Prime Minister Trudeau is a great ally of Mexico,” he added.

Obrador downplayed the benefits gained by Mexico when U.S. investors moved many manufacturing jobs to Mexico, as he claimed that his pro-Mexican policies are reducing Mexican emigration:

There are less migrants abandoning Mexico now because there’s public investment; because out of 35 million families, 30 million families of Mexican families are now receiving at least a program — a wellbeing program …All the senior citizens, 65 or over, receive a pension … Eleven million students of low-income families, of poor families are getting grants [and] cholarships …. We are planting over 1 million hectares of fruit and timber trees. And we are giving jobs to over 400,000 peasants that are growing, planting those trees … So, then, all these programs help so that people may be staying in their own communities, in their towns.

The U.S. government has long operated a globalist economic policy of “Extraction Migration.” The policy extracts vast amounts of human resources from needy countries, disguised under the Cold War-era “Nation of Immigrants” narrative and deliberately ineffective border security.

The extracted workers, renters, and consumers are used to grow Wall Street and to expand the low-wage service sector in the economy.

This colonization-like policy has killed many thousands of unrecognized migrants, including many on the taxpayer-funded trail through the Darien Gap in Panama.

The migrant inflow has successfully forced down Americans’ wages and boosted rents and housing prices. The inflow has also pushed many native-born Americans out of careers in a wide variety of business sectors, and reduced native-born Americans’ clout in local and national elections, and contributed to the rising death rate of poor Americans.