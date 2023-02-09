President Joe Biden’s deputies are drafting a bigger migration swap with Mexico’s president that would burst through Congress’s annual caps on immigration levels, according to the Washington Post.

The political swap would expand a January border-management deal that annually trades 360,000 additional migrants for 360,000 deportations back into Mexico.

The expanded deal would help Mexico’s president deliver more Latinos into U.S. jobs, help Biden’s 2024 campaign staff hide the chaotic arrival of more job-seeking migrants, help business groups get more cheap workers, consumers, and renters, and help progressives divorce from their civic obligations to ordinary Americans.

The swap, however, depends on Biden-created “parole pipelines” that are allegedly illegal, according to a lawsuit filed by a coalition of 20 GOP-ed states.

For Biden’s deputies, “Mexico is the linchpin of the plan,” because it has the power to deter the inflow of migrants whom they do not want to be seen deporting, the Post reported:

Authorities there have long resisted taking back U.S. deportees who are not Mexican citizens, but the government of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador has demonstrated a broad willingness to assist Washington with border control measures, accommodations that have earned him leverage over other aspects of U.S.-Mexico relations. Mexican authorities have been adamant they will not accept the type of arrangement known as a “safe third country” agreement that would enable the United States to send all asylum seekers there. The deportation plan under discussion would be different, allowing Mexican authorities to retain control over key elements, such as the nationalities of those subjected to formal removals, according to officials with knowledge of the arrangement. … Analysts believe a … trade-off might be possible [when officials remove the Title 42 border barrier] with Mexico potentially willing to accept deportations of non-Mexican migrants if more slots — and more nationalities — are added to the parole program. Those programs fulfill Mexico’s [pro-migration] goals, and they would potentially reduce the number of migrants waiting along Mexico’s northern border and hiring smugglers.

The Washington Post report does not mention the Mexican government’s hands-off approach to the drug smuggling that is killing more than 100,000 Americans each year. Mexico is vulnerable to U.S. pressure because Mexico’s investors fear any loss of easy access to U.S. customers. In 2017, President Donald Trump used that leverage to force Mexican curbs on migration.

In January, Biden’s deputies won a deal with Mexico that would allow them to expel 30,000 migrants per month from four countries — Cuba, Venezuela, Nicaragua, and Haiti. In exchange, they agreed to fly a similar number of migrants directly from those countries.

But that 30,000 per month — or 360,000 per year — deportation number is far below the number of migrants who have a huge incentive to cross Biden’s border.

So Mexico is now offering to help Biden by taking back more illegal migrants from those four countries. This take-back policy will use Mexico to deter the migration of people from those countries — without any direct role by Biden’s progressive deputies.

But Mexico also wants Biden to hurt Americans by further raising the hidden inflow of Latino workers — especially Mexican workers — via the administration’s legally-dubious “parole pipeline.”

Mexico’s Latino-nationalist president, Andrés Lopez Obrador, has repeatedly demanded that more Latinos be allowed to live in the United States.

“Just imagine: There are 40 million Mexicans in the United States — 40 million [including people] who were born here in Mexico, [or] who are the children of people who were born in Mexico,” Obrador gushed at a January 10 press conference with Biden and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. He continued:

We do celebrate the fact that the U.S. administration has … made the decision, rather, to have an orderly migration flow in the case, for instance, of our Venezuelan brothers and sisters … Just as I was telling you that in the case of migration, first there were brothers and sisters from Central America and also from Mexico, but now, in recent times, a lot of migrants from Venezuela, from Nicaragua, Colombia, Ecuador.

The Post report does not talk about the rising flood of global migrants from Chile, Colombia, India, China, Brazil, Cameroon, Nepal, Russia, and more than 150 other countries. Under Biden’s policies, very few migrants from those countries are being sent home. This passive policy ensures that successful migrants will summon many more migrants from their home countries.

U.S. officials are not publicly pressuring the governments of the 150 countries — such as China — to take back their migrants. This passivity gives U.S. officials an excuse to release vast numbers of migrants from many countries into the U.S. job market.

The pending deal described by the Washington Post will spike wage-cutting migration far above the annual inflow of roughly 1 million immigrants and 1 million temporary workers.

That proposed inflow provides businesses with a huge number of healthy, young, cheap, and compliant workers. Those workers can fill the jobs that are needed by millions of older, sicker, or isolated Americans who have been pushed out of the workforce.

Many GOP politicians will not oppose the wealth giveaway — partly because of donor pressure — despite their need for more votes from the blue-collar and white-collar citizens who are being sidelined by migration.

The wealth-shifting deal will be backed by the White House’s business coalitions on Wall Street and the West Coast. It is also backed by his radical progressive deputies who viscerally oppose any curbs on the flow of migrants into Americans’ society, which they insist is really a “Nation of Immigrants.”

Those two groups are exemplified by Biden’s border chief, the Cuban-born Alejandro Mayorkas. He has repeatedly called for a Canadian-style labor high-migration economy that skews the nation’s labor market in favor of employers and investors:

The labor shortage in the United States is one powerful example of how desperately we need to fix our broken immigration system. You know, we look to the north … Canada realized that it has a 1-million-person labor shortage there, and they are bringing in approximately 1.4 million migrants this year to address that labor shortage. Our programs — our H-2A, our H-2B, our skilled worker programs — are far outdated to really meet the economic needs as well as the economic opportunities [for migrants] that immigration can provide.

The reality of migration-imposed wage cuts on Americans is fully recognized by investors and is deeply unpopular among voters. For example, by 50 percent to 22 percent, Americans agree that companies “should raise wages and try harder to recruit Americans even if it causes the prices of their products to rise,” according to a July 2022 poll by YouGov.com.

The massive inflow is also spiking housing and rent prices — especially for college graduates — and also helping to inflate prices for used autos and some foods, such as eggs.

A coalition of 20 GOP states has filed a lawsuit against the parole pipelines, saying that they violate Congress’ immigration laws. Numerous polls show that the public strongly opposes the inflow of migrants into workplace opportunities needed by Americans and their families.

In response, White House officials are now arguing that the GOP’s opposition to the pipelines threatens to spike the flow of illegal migrants.

Extraction Migration

The federal government has long operated an unpopular economic policy of Extraction Migration. This colonialism-like policy extracts vast amounts of human resources from needy countries and uses the imported workers, renters, and consumers to grow Wall Street and the economy.

The migrant inflow has successfully forced down Americans’ wages and also boosted rents and housing prices. The inflow has also pushed many native-born Americans out of careers in a wide variety of business sectors and contributed to the rising death rate of poor Americans.

The population inflow also reduces the political clout of native-born Americans, because it allows elites to divorce themselves from the needs and interests of ordinary Americans.

A 54 percent majority of Americans say Biden is allowing a southern border invasion, according to an August 2022 poll commissioned by the left-of-center National Public Radio (NPR). The 54 percent “Invasion” majority included 76 percent of Republicans, 46 percent of independents, and even 40 percent of Democrats.