‘Gone Within a Few Hours’: Costco’s Gold Bars Selling like Hotcakes

Costco is apparently selling gold bars that consumers are snapping up at a record pace.

On Wednesday, CNBC described the gold bars as one-ounce gold PAMP Suisse Lady Fortuna Veriscan bars. They were reportedly being sold for approximately $1,900, the outlet said.

Costco’s chief financial officer, Richard Galanti, said Tuesday during the company’s quarterly earnings call that the bars were selling fast.

“I’ve gotten a couple of calls that people have seen online that we’ve been selling 1 ounce gold bars. Yes, but when we load them on the site, they’re typically gone within a few hours, and we limit two per member,” he commented. When Breitbart News searched the Costco website Thursday morning, the company had listed the gold bars as a “Member Only Item,” and buyers must sign into their accounts to view the price: COSTCO IS SELLING GOLD BARS AND THEY ARE SELLING OUT WITHIN A FEW HOURS (CNBC) Costco is well-known as a place to get bargain prices on any variety of items, from food to luggage to appliances to gold bars. Wait, gold bars? Yes, the retail warehousing giant is your one-stop… pic.twitter.com/UtwmMgMGhg — FXHedge (@Fxhedgers) September 28, 2023 The site also noted there was a limit of two bars per membership. According to the CNBC report, Jonathan Rose who is the cofounder of Genesis Gold Group, said Americans are wary of the future. Therefore, some are turning to gold. The outlet continued:

With inflation still elevated, banks under the gun from a regulatory standpoint and looming issues in the commercial real estate market, the safe-haven aspect of gold and silver should be strong, Rose said. “We know what the road map looks like: Bank failures, commercial loans defaulting at an alarming rate … they don’t seem to have a handle on inflation, and that’s why they keep raising interest rates,” he said. “The outlook for stability in the market isn’t good and people want a [tangible] asset that’s going to be a safe haven. That’s what gold and silver provide.”

It is important to note that Sen. Bob Melendez (D-NJ) was recently indicted by federal prosecutors on bribery allegations after the purported discovery of $480,000 in cash and more than $100,000 in gold bars inside his house in 2022, Breitbart News reported Monday.