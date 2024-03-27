Study: Tires on Electric Cars Wear More Quickly, Have Less Durability

Tires on electric vehicles (EVs) have less durability and wear more quickly than tires on traditional gas-powered cars, a 2024 study shows. The revelation poses another problem for President Joe Biden’s quest to force Americans into EVs.

The J.D. Power 2024 U.S. Original Equipment Tire Customer Satisfaction Study found that EV owners reported more tire wear compared to gas-powered cars, Automotive News reports:

Findings from the study highlight EV owners having less satisfaction with the durability of their tires, expecting them to wear similar to gasoline-powered vehicle tires. However, EV tires naturally wear quicker because of greater vehicle weight and higher torque. [Emphasis added] This gap in satisfaction creates an opportunity for tire manufacturers and automakers to ensure EV owners are properly educated, Ashley Edgar, senior director of benchmarking and alternative mobility at J.D. Power, said in a statement. [Emphasis added]

The study comes as a survey from Consumer Reports found that EVs have almost 80 percent more problems than gas-powered cars.

Even so, Biden has pushed forward with a green energy agenda that seeks to require American automakers to produce and sell EVs to Americans. The latest rule issued by the Biden administration will ensure that a majority of new cars sold in the United States are EVs or hybrids by 2032.

The rule came even as American car dealers have pleaded with Biden to pump the brakes on his green energy agenda, noting that EVs are stacking up on dealership lots as gas-powered cars sell far more quickly.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.