Homeless Los Angeles Man Constructs House on the Side of the Freeway

A homeless Los Angeles man has garnered attention for constructing an entire house, complete with a front door and electricity, along the side of the freeway.

Next to the 110 Freeway near Highland Park is a shockingly advanced homeless encampment, featuring structures made of makeshift materials, such as tarps and tents. One man, however, has taken his living situation to the next level.

“He has lights, a stove, refrigerator for food; it’s in good condition,” said Cesar, a neighbor of the man, who said he has been homeless along the freeway for four years, according to KABC.

Video captured by the outlet shows that the home even has a well-maintained garden with several trimmed shrubs and stone arrangements.

According to Cesar, he lives on the side of the freeway “because nobody bothers us.”

“That’s why we’re here,” he said.

He explained that he is homeless because he can not find a steady job.

“The work is one day, two days, then no more,” Cesar said. “For my work, I can’t do that and move to another place because the rent is too high.”

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass (D) delivered her State of the City address on Monday, during which she called on “the most fortunate Angelenos” to help create affordable housing for the city’s large homeless population.

“We have brought the public sector together — and now, we must prevail on the humanity and generosity of the private sector,” the progressive politician said.

Councilmember Eunisses Hernandez, who represents the area where the 110 Freeway encampment is, blamed the homelessness crisis on “evictions.”

“The housing and homelessness crisis impacting Los Angeles is fueled by an eviction to homelessness pipeline that can only be alleviated by providing the safety nets people need to stay housed,” she wrote on X.

Her office also released a statement on the makeshift structures: “Our outreach teams are working to urgently find housing for the individuals living in this encampment and address the safety issues posed by this structure and its proximity to the river.”

“As the city continues to face a housing and homelessness crisis, there are currently not enough housing options available to accommodate the more than 46,000 people who are experiencing homelessness in Los Angeles,” the statement continued. “Our office believes that this status quo is unacceptable and is working to urgently address this crisis, with both short-term and long-term solutions.”