Ford Recalling More Than 550,000 Trucks Due to Transmission Problem

Ford is recalling more than 550,000 of its pickup trucks in America due to a possible issue with their transmissions, the news coming after the company issued previous recalls.

The issue surrounds certain 2014 F-150 pickup trucks, the Associated Press (AP) reported on Tuesday, noting that the transmissions can suddenly downshift to first gear.

The problem can cause drivers to lose control, which poses a significant risk of crashing, the AP article continued:

The recalls come after U.S. auto safety regulators in March began investigating complaints that more than 540,000 Ford pickup trucks from 2014 can abruptly downshift to a lower gear and increase the risk of a crash. Documents say the problem is caused by a lost signal between a transmission speed sensor and the powertrain control computer. There also could be corrosion and problems with connector pins. Dealers will update the powertrain control software at no cost to owners, who will be notified by letters in early July.

In April, officials with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration launched an investigation into Ford’s recall of more than 42,000 SUVs that had cracked fuel injector leaks, a problem that could pose a fire risk, UPI reported at the time.

“In 2022, Ford issued a similar recall of a half-million Bronco Sport and Escape vehicles manufactured years 2020 to 2023 involving a cracked fuel injector that either spilled fuel or leaked vapors, that could spark engine fires,” the outlet said.

Approximately 870,000 Ford F-150 pickups were recalled in 2023 because the parking brake could turn on by itself as a result of faulty wiring, according to Breitbart News.

In January, the outlet reported that Ford was moving ahead with plans to scale back producing its completely electric F-150 Lightning pickup, a vehicle President Joe Biden extolled.

“Ford’s cuts to EV production are yet another problem for the Biden administration, which is moving along with EV mandates in an attempt to force the cars on American consumers and automakers,” the article said.