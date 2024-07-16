Dow Surges More Than 700 Points Following First Day of GOP Convention

The Dow Jones Industrial Average soared to new record highs on Tuesday after Donald Trump appeared at the Republican National Convention on Monday night.

The Dow rose by 730 points, or 1.8 percent, its best day since June of last year. This was the fifth straight day of gains for the index.

The S&P 500 climbed by half a percentage point. Nine out of the 11 sectors of the index rose, led by the industrials sector and the materials sector. The information technology and communications services sector declined.

The Nasdaq, which has been the hottest index this year, was nearly flat.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose by more than three percent, continuing the rotation out of the biggest technology stocks into small caps.

The top stocks in the Dow were UnitedHealth, Caterpillar, Boeing, and Home Depot.