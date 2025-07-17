10 Republican Legislators Push Amnesty, ‘Dignity’ for Illegal Migrants

At least 10 GOP legislators are pushing amnesty legislation that would flood the United States with migrants, and condemn Americans to a depressing future of low salaries, unaffordable housing, few children, and economic subordination to China’s high-tech factories.

“It takes a lot of courage to step up and say that you might be part of the solution,” the group’s organizer, Rep. Maria Salazar (R-FL), admitted Wednesday as she denied the bill includes amnesties for illegals.

The bill is marketed as The Dignity Act, and it includes multiple amnesties for many migrant populations, including an amnesty for migrants who voted illegally in federal elections.

But it also revives President Joe Biden’s “Labor Neighbors” scheme and President George W. Bush’s 2001 “Any Willing Worker” plan, by inviting an unlimited inflow of wage-cutting blue-collar and white-collar foreign workers. Salazar’s summary of the bill says the bill:

Creates additional immigration centers in Latin America to stop migrant caravans and prevent individuals from making the dangerous land journey to the United States. The centers will offer asylum pre-screening, family reunification services for children, and employment consultation services. … Allows STEM PhD graduates from American universities, including medical students, to be eligible for an O visa. This allows “Individuals with Extraordinary Ability or Achievement” to stay and work in the U.S. if they choose to.

Salazar’s push for a low-pay, high-migration economy would be good for her donors in the nation’s real estate and consumer economies, including donors who sell used autos to poor migrants. But that economic policy flatlined the U.S. economy under Joe Biden. It has also wrecked the United Kingdom and Canada, where birth rates have dropped because mass migration drives up the cost of family housing, and where workplace productivity numbers have slumped even as no-migration China builds more high-tech factories.

In contrast, a growing number of GOP-affiliated elites are calling for cuts to legalized migration to help promote productivity, prosperity, innovation, and fairness for all Americans. That productivity perspective is also backed by Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH), the chairman of the House judiciary committee, who is pushing for passage of a bill that would reduce the legalization of migrants.

Ten GOP legislators back the Salazar plan.

They include Rep. Dan Newhouse (R-WA), who owns orchards that rely on farm labor, Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick (R-PA), who voted against the Trump-backed reconciliation bill, migration supporter Rep. Mike Lawler (R-NY), and retiring Rep. Don Bacon (R-NE).

Her pro-poverty bill is also backed by Rep. Mario Rafael Diaz-Balart (R-FL), Rep. Mike Kelly (R-PA), Rep. Gabe Evans (R-CO), Rep. Marlin Stutzman (R-IN), Rep. Young Kim (R-CA), and Rep. David Valadao (R-CA). “In the [Central] Valley there are many people who have lived and worked peacefully for years, and they deserve a fair opportunity to earn legal status,” said a statement from Valadao.

Other GOP legislators are pushing smaller-scale plans to import more cheap workers for farms and meatpackers.

The bill is backed by at least 10 Democrats, including ethnic politicians Veronica Escobar (D-TX), Adriano Espaillat (D-NY), and Salud Carbajal (D-CA), and self-claimed moderates, such as Jake Auchincloss (D-MA). Other Democrats promote similar amnesty and worker-importation plans.

If pushed by GOP leaders, Salazar’s giveaway bill would break the GOP coalition and smash GOP chances in the 2026 midterm election. But Salazar’s strategy is to flatter Trump until he reverses his 2024 campaign promises. She told NBC:

President Trump is a businessman. He’s the construction guy, he said it, that the construction, hospitality and agricultural or needed. He understands it. And this is the moment where now the border is sealed, and after the BBB, he has that ability. … I don’t think that we should be arresting those [illegal migrant] people who have been in the country more than five years, don’t have a criminal record, are good for the economy, and they are needed in construction, hospitality and agricultural … That’s why I’m saying to President Trump, this is the Soleimanic way, and you will be able to pass down in history as the guy who solved this 40-year problem called immigration.

Salazar’s chances have risen as President Donald Trump has bent under pressure to scale back popular enforcement against farmworkers, as well as hotel and restaurant workers.

The Wall Street Journal is pushing the same flattery amid public opposition: “Only Nixon could go to China, and maybe only Trump can finally get a polarized Congress to pass real immigration reform,” the newspaper said in a July 16 article, adding, “The details of any big beautiful immigration bill would take some negotiating. But if anybody has established the immigration credibility to try, it’s Mr. Trump.”

Establishment media outlets are cheering Salazar’s giveaways to employers and migrants. “You’re seen as a moderate,” said NBC’s Gabe Gutierrez.

Pro-American legislators and advocacy groups, however, are slamming Salazar’s bill as a wage-cutting, coalition-breaking giveaway to ethnic and business lobbies.

“We need deportations, not amnesty,” said Rep. Brandon Gill (R-TX).

“The key to understanding María Salazar’s push for amnesty and expanded immigration is recognizing her underlying motive: to accelerate the Latinization of the United States,” said the Project for Immigration Reform. “Her long-term goal appears to be cultivating a larger Spanish-speaking population, which would ultimately serve her media ambitions once she returns to Spanish-language broadcasting after her time in Congress.”

“Maria Salazar will plot a way to sell this country out every chance she can until she’s defeated in a primary,” said consultant Ryan Girdusky. “Someone should challenge her.”