The billionaire owner and heiress of In-N-Out Burger is relocating her family from California, saying it has become difficult to do business–and raise a family–in the state.

During an interview on Allie Beth Stuckey’s Relatable podcast, Lynsi Snyder said California has a lot of good things to offer, but “Raising a family is not easy here. Doing business is not easy here,” so she is moving her family to Franklin, Tennessee, and is building an office there, the New York Post reported on Friday.

Most of the burger joint’s locations will remain in California but it is planning to open some in Tennessee by next year.

During the coronavirus pandemic, one of the company’s restaurants was forced to close for not complying with a health mandate, and Snyder said, “We were shut down for a brief moment, but it was worth it. We can be closed down for a couple days and feel good about it,” per the Daily Mail.

She added, “I look back and I’m like, man, we should have pushed harder on that stuff. That was definitely where we held the line, we are not going to be policing our customers. I don’t want this and I don’t expect them to want it.”

Prices at In-N-Out Burger’s California locations rose in 2024 due to the state’s $20 minimum wage, per Breitbart News:

In April, In-N-Out President Lynsi Snyder said she fought in company meetings to keep costs low as fast food prices in California rose due to inflation and the updated minimum wage that went into effect on April 1 after Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) signed it in 2023, the New York Post reported. “I was sitting in VP meetings going toe-to-toe saying ‘we can’t raise the prices that much, we can’t.’ I felt such an obligation to look out for our customer,” she stated.

Snyder, who has a deep Christian faith, took over her family’s business in 2010, according to a 2015 Breitbart News report.

“Snyder sports a tattoo in Aramaic quoting Matthew 6:10: ‘Thy kingdom come, thy will be done.’ Another tattoo shows the Hebrew characters meaning ‘hated.’ She explained it was from John 15:18: ‘If the world hates you, know that it hated me before,'” the outlet said.