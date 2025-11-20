Vice President JD Vance recalled a reporter pressuring President Donald Trump to get cracking on the high price of eggs just a few days into his second term in the White House.

While speaking during a policy discussion with Breitbart News on Thursday in Washington, DC, Vance explained how the Trump administration, from the very start, was under pressure to turn the economy around.

“Take for example a dozen eggs. I’ll never forget this, it was one of the very first, maybe the single first press conference the president had done since he had started his second term. And some reporter, probably from ABC, yells at him and says, ‘What have you done about the price of eggs? The price of eggs are up 300 percent over the past three years,'” Vance said.

“It’s like, it was January the 23rd. Like, what do you mean what’ve we done in two days? It’s gonna take little bit of time to fix that problem.” He continued:

And so, if you’re an American who is just struggling to get by, you work hard, you pay your taxes, you want your kids to have good opportunities, and the price of eggs goes from $2 a dozen to $8 a dozen under the Biden administration, and then under the Trump administration it goes from $8 a dozen to maybe $6.50 a dozen. Well, to you that is still a major problem, and even though we’ve made incredible progress, we understand that there’s a lot more work to do. And the thing that I’d ask from the American people is a little bit of patience. This economy was not harmed in 10 months. It took a deliberate four year administration that was making life harder for everyday Americans, that was importing foreign workers instead of giving jobs to American workers, that was over regulating, over taxing, over spending. They were doing everything wrong.

Since Trump took office in January, the average price for a dozen eggs dropped from $6.49 to $2.52 on June 2, Breitbart News reported at the time.

The following month, the outlet said, “The price of fresh eggs plunged in June, the third time in the past four months in which prices have declined by around 20 percent or more,” adding that “President Donald Trump campaigned on a promise to bring down prices, a promise that was widely attacked by liberal economists and legacy media outlets.”