The Biden Administration’s Centers for Disease Control (CDC) is currently promoting a leftwing activist organization that seeks to groom children into becoming activists.

The Biden Administration’s CDC LGBT Youth Resources page, archived here, directs LGBT Youth to the Gay Straight Alliance (GSA) Network, an organization that specifically intends to turn children into political activists.

The homepage describes the organization as a collection of “trans and queer youth uniting for racial and gender justice.” The organization endeavors to “train youth leaders,” “support youth organizing,” and “build the GSA movement.” The GSA Network even hosts an “Activist Camp,” an “overnight youth-led training camp for trans, queer, and allied youth where you will learn about power, oppression, and how to build the LGBTQ+ youth movement!”

The GSA Network, which is funded by a number of organizations based in California, encourages students to “start a campaign” in their school or district saying that “When GSA youth leaders unite, we can push back against oppression in our schools and across the country!”

The organization lists multiple extreme campaigns, including one, in conjunction with Gender Justice Leadership Programs, which calls for “the abolition of police, ICE, borders, and the judicial system.” Students are also encouraged to advocate for “police free schools.”

The organization also has a “two-spirit initiative,” which seeks to “bridge the gap between Native youth organizing and LGBTQ+ youth organizing” as they attempt to “decolonize our curricula.” The GSA Network project is run in conjunction with a wide variety of leftwing activists, including Cam Kuulaaluraq, an “indigiqueer activist” who believes in “decolonizing views on gender & sexuality and empowering BIPOC voices in the LGBTQ2S+ & environmental justice communities.”

Breitbart News previously uncovered that the Department of Justice is set to spend $1 million to create a center for “Two—Spirit” youth.

Breitbart News also revealed that the Biden Administration’s CDC promoted to LGBT Youth a chat site that was designed to be kept secret and featured discussions on sex change operations, political activism, and even the occult.

Spencer Lindquist is a reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter @SpencerLndqst and reach out at slindquist@breitbart.com