Transgender activist Dylan Mulvaney spoke during an event at Penn State on Tuesday after Riley Gaines, a former NCAA champion swimmer, was supposed to give a speech at the same location.

During the event at the HUB-Robeson Center’s Alumni Hall, Mulvaney, who is a man living as a woman, talked about several topics including “gender identity” and “gender equity,” Fox News reported Friday.

However, the event was apparently nowhere near being a smash hit because it appeared that few people attended, according to Campus Reform.

“The event was sponsored by the Penn State Student Programming Association and funded with student fees, although it is unclear if Mulvaney charged his usual rate of $40,000,” the article said.

Per the Fox report, Gaines, who is a protecting women’s sports activist, in October said she was supposed to give a speech at the university for what she called “Real Women’s Day.”

But she “insisted on social media that her speech was canceled and posted a 2022 video of school president Neeli Bendapudi stating that the school is ‘bound by the First Amendment’ and must bring in speakers that ‘many will consider controversial,'” the Fox article said.

The school later claimed no event featuring the young woman was canceled. It also placed blame on Turning Point USA, saying the group failed to meet the deadline to submit reservations, according to Fox.

Gaines later addressed the situation online, writing: