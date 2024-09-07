Illinois Elementary School Teacher Arrested on Child Porn Charges

“At this time, we believe that there may be additional current or former Orangeville School District students who have yet to be interviewed who may have information pertinent to this investigation,” the sheriff’s office said in a social media post on Friday:

“We would ask that any current or former Orangeville School District students who would like to speak with someone from our Investigations Division to please call 815-235-8252. This investigation is still fluid and additional criminal charges are possible,” the agency added.

Officials are holding the suspect inside the Stephenson County Jail pending a detention hearing.

Similarly, a substitute teacher in Homestead, Florida, was recently accused of possessing child pornography after law enforcement performed a lengthy investigation, Breitbart News reported on Friday.

According to the Rape, Abuse, and Incest National Network (RAINN) website, child pornography is also known as child sexual abuse material (CSAM).

“Just as kids can’t legally consent to sex, they can’t consent to having images of their abuse recorded and distributed. Every explicit photo or video of a kid is actually evidence that the child has been a victim of sexual abuse,” the site read.