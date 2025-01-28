The Los Angeles Unified School District is giving out informational “red cards” to immigrants as President Donald Trump’s mass deportation of mostly criminal illegals heats up.

The cards contain information about encounters with federal immigration officials, NBC Los Angeles reported Tuesday.

The news comes as Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officials deported 7,300 illegal migrants during Trump’s first week in office, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) said, according to Breitbart News.

The outlet noted:

Most of the deported migrants were criminals guilty of — or facing charges of — robbery, rape, assault, domestic violence, drunk driving, and reckless driving. Trump, however, wants to raise the pace to 1,200 to 1,500 deportations each day. That would bring the total annual deportation up to roughly 500,000 migrants.

Per the NBC report, the Immigrant Legal Resource Center cards tell recipients not to open their door to an immigration officer, avoid answering questions, and also say not to sign anything without consulting an attorney.

The center’s website said “The ILRC’s Red Cards help people assert their rights and defend themselves in many situations, such as when ICE agents go to a home.”

The cards are the size of a credit card, according to KTLA.

The NBC article said the cards state:

I am giving you this card because I do not wish to speak or have any further contact with you. I choose to exercise my constitutional rights to remain silent and refuse to answer your questions. If you arrest me, I will continue to exercise my right to remain silent and refuse to answer your questions. I want to speak to an attorney before I answer any questions.

In December, Sen. Alex Padilla (D-CA) suggested California was considering providing lawyers to illegal aliens in danger of deportation, according to Breitbart News.

“If it’s legal assistance, legal advice, legal support, that’s just the California way. We embrace our diversity. Our diversity has made our communities thrive and our economy thrive,” Padilla said. “And so we will assist families against threats of the Trump administration.”