A now former high school teacher in San Luis, Arizona, has been accused of committing sex crimes against a 17-year-old student.

The suspect was identified as 27-year-old Genesis Alvarado, who was fired from his job as a digital photography teacher at San Luis High School when police began investigating him, Arizona’s Family reported Tuesday.

School personnel alerted police after students overheard people talking about the situation and told one of their teachers.

Alvarado, who had worked for the school since 2024, was charged with three felonies, including sexual conduct with a minor.

The Yuma Union High School District told KYMA:

Alvarado is no longer employed by YUHSD. San Luis High School immediately reported the allegations to the San Luis Police Department upon being notified, and the district took action to terminate Alvarado’s employment on August 7. The safety and well-being of all students is the district’s top priority, and YUHSD will continue to cooperate with law enforcement throughout the investigation.

The suspect is currently being held in jail, and his bond was cut from $200,000 to $100,000 on Tuesday. Law enforcement said they believe there may be other victims involved in the case and are urging those people or others who have more information to contact them.

Student Angel Zarate told Arizona Family the suspect was his teacher last year. He described him as “cool” but he exhibited strange behavior toward young female students.

“He would talk a lot to girls, mostly girls than boys. He would comment on their TikToks and stuff. I always found that kind of weird but never thought he would be doing all of that,” Zarate stated.

Breitbart News reported exclusively in March that leading experts said teacher sexual misconduct was “rampant” in schools across America:

In fact, exclusive interviews with leading researchers and forensic psychologists on the subject and an investigation by Breitbart News into the data reveal that such sexual abuse is both underreported and understudied — despite being what one researcher called “a serious public health concern.” The causes range from teacher shortages to undetected personality disorders in educators to what clinical psychologist Jordan Peterson has called the collapse of Western values and the embrace of “subjective morality,” inflamed by an online world where anything goes.

A male high school teacher in San Antonito, Texas, was recently accused of having sex with a 17-year-old girl in a classroom, and a 45-year-old teacher in Belmont, Massachusetts, was arrested for allegedly possessing child porn, according to Breitbart News.