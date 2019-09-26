Jon Voight: Impeachment Effort Against Trump Is ‘War Against Truths’

Veteran actor Jon Voight has called the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump a “war against truths,” and has called upon the country to “stand with our President Trump in a time of such evil words.”

In a short video posted late Thursday to his Twitter account, Voight described the current political climate and the Democrats’ push to impeach Trump a “war.”

“War. This is war against truths. This is a war against the highest noble man who has defended our country and made us safe and great again,” the Jon Voight said. “Let me stand with our president. Let us all stand with our President Trump in a time of such evil words trying for impeachment.”

This is war pic.twitter.com/NbHIzbyr4O — Jon Voight (@jonvoight) September 27, 2019

The Coming Home actor said the impeachment efforts currently underway represent a crime.

“This is a crime that the left are trying to force. This is a disgrace by such ignorant followers that have no truth of what truly has been brought back to our country,” he said. “We have gained greatness. We have gained jobs. We have gained more than any president has promised.”

The Oscar-winner described the radical left as “destructive” and “corrupt.”

“This radical left are destructive. Their codes of what is supposed to be are corrupt with lies, deceits and anger,” he said. “And we ask why: we ask how could a human being have such anger toward the greatness of our country’s glory? I’ll tell you why. Because for so long their anger has been growing and with such deep pain with no open heart for loving and seeing the truth.”

Jon Voight continued: “The truth of what really matters is the productivity of what was promised and what we the American people of the United State were promised and have received.”

“And what does the radical left do for such greatness? They want to destroy. They want civilization to be run like a corrupt ring. I say stand now with Trump. Let truth prevail. And may God show all the truth, that we are truly a nation stronger because of our president. The left are afraid, for their power is lessening with every deal that is accomplished by Donald Trump.”

“In the name of God, and his power for this nation, let us stay strong and without such evil among us. God Bless.”

Voight’s evocation of “war” echoes Breitbart News founder Andrew Breitbart, who made “#War” a call to arms and a motto for conservatives.

Follow David Ng on Twitter @HeyItsDavidNg. Have a tip? Contact me at dng@breitbart.com