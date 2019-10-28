Chrissy Teigen: ‘There Needs to Be Jail Time’ Trump, ‘for the Whole Family’

Model and left-wing activist Chrissy Teigen has warned that there “needs to be jail time” for President Donald Trump and the “whole” Trump family as Democrats in Congress continue to pursue impeachment proceedings against him.

In a lengthy profile in Vanity Fair with her husband John Legend, the 33-year-old reacted to news that Democrats were proceeding with impeachment proceedings against the president over a phone call between him and Ukranian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

“I think there needs to be jail time for him, for the whole family,” says Chrissy Teigen, without specifying what crimes the likes of Melania, Barron, Tiffany, Eric, Donald Jr., and Ivanka Trump would be charged with. “I feel like he still gets away with everything if he gets out of his office. I know that his first tweet after he’s impeached will be, ‘I didn’t want to be there anyway.’”

The couple, who are major Democratic Party supporters and progressive activists and campaigned for Hillary Clinton in 2016, also used the interview to announce their preferred presidential candidates, like Sen. Elizabeth Warren. Teigen also expressed her admiration for Kamala Harris.

“My favorite — I’m going to say it, we’ll break news today — is Elizabeth Warren,” said Legend. “She’s the best candidate running today and she comes at it with joy and with sincerity and with a wealth of knowledge and experience.”

“I love Elizabeth Warren,” Teigen added. “I also love Kamala Harris.”

Teigen is known for her vicious Twitter rants against Donald Trump, with the pair even getting into a Twitter spat after he referred to her as John Legend’s “filthy-mouthed wife,” to which Teigen responded by calling him a “pussy ass bitch”

….musician @johnlegend, and his filthy mouthed wife, are talking now about how great it is – but I didn’t see them around when we needed help getting it passed. “Anchor”@LesterHoltNBC doesn’t even bring up the subject of President Trump or the Republicans when talking about…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 9, 2019

lol what a pussy ass bitch. tagged everyone but me. an honor, mister president. — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) September 9, 2019

Such is her dislike for Trump that she has even blamed him for her declining mental state, arguing that his presidency gives her crippling anxiety.

“So fucking tired of this manically insane, incompetent president and this dumpster fire administration I’m gonna have to go on another med,” she wrote in 2017. “I think I need to either up my dosage or talk to my doctor to ‘see what works for me’ when the world explodes.

