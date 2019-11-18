Actor Matthew Modine Slams ‘Disconnected’ Joe Biden: ‘It’s Time for You to Go’

Actor Matthew Modine took aim at former Vice President Joe Biden (D) on Monday, describing him as “disconnected” and said it’s time for the White House hopeful to “go” in remarks inspired by Biden’s hesitancy to legalize marijuana at the federal level.

“Sorry, Joe. It’s time for you to go. Thanks for your service. May I add, booze is the gateway drug. Not pot. You just showed the world just how disconnected you are from the present,” the Full Metal Jacket actor said, providing a link to a story detailing Biden’s recent remarks on marijuana.

Sorry, Joe. It’s time for you to go. Thanks for your service. May I add, booze is the gateway drug. Not pot. You just showed the world just how disconnected you are from the present Biden says he won't legalize marijuana because it may be a 'gateway drug' https://t.co/TloZrVHeM0 — Matthew Modine (@MatthewModine) November 18, 2019

Biden made waves over the weekend after expressing skepticism of legalizing marijuana at the federal level, contending that there is “not nearly” enough evidence to definitively determine if it acts as a “gateway drug.”

“The truth of the matter is, there’s not nearly been enough evidence that has been acquired as to whether or not it is a gateway drug,” Biden told an audience in Las Vegas, Nevada, over the weekend. “It’s a debate, and I want a lot more before I legalize it nationally. I want to make sure we know a lot more about the science behind it.”

“It’s a debate, and I want a lot more before I legalize it nationally,” he continued. “I want to make sure we know a lot more about the science behind it.”

The presidential hopeful’s remark sparked responses from Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) — who has vowed to legalize marijuana within the first 100 days in the office via executive order and create federal programs designed to help former convicts secure jobs in the marijuana industry — and his supporter Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY).

The criminalization of marijuana has been a disaster. We are going to legalize it, expunge past convictions and invest in communities of color that have been devastated by the War on Drugs. https://t.co/0xQSHn6F3U — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) November 17, 2019

Marijuana should be legalized, and drug consumption should be decriminalized. These are matters of public health. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) November 18, 2019

Modine’s remark encompasses the growing frustration among many Democrats — Democrats who are not excited about Biden or confident in his ability to go head-to-head with President Trump in a general election matchup. The sentiment has been reflected in recent polls, showing Biden, who was once believed to be the secure, almost unbeatable frontrunner, slowly slipping into political oblivion.

A George Washington University Politics Poll released last month showed Biden dropping to third place, behind both Sens. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) and Sanders. An Iowa poll released later in the month showed Biden flopping to fourth place in the Hawkeye State, behind Warren, Sanders, and Mayor Pete Buttigieg (D), who has experienced a significant surge in the state in recent weeks.

The most recent Economist/YouGov poll shows Biden trailing Warren with 23 percent to Warren’s 26 percent, while the most recent Reuters/Ipsos poll shows the former vice president losing his once-held definitive lead, tying with Sanders with 19 percent support.

#National @Reuters/@Ipsos Poll (11/12-14):

Biden 19%

Sanders 19%

Warren 13%

Buttigieg 6%

Harris 3%

Bloomberg 3%

Yang 2%

Booker 1%

Klobuchar 1%

Gabbard 1%

Bullock 1%

Bennet 1%

Steyer 1%

Castro 1%

Delaney 0%

Williamson 0%

Messam 0%

Sestak 0%https://t.co/WdZUskWK96 — Political Polls (@Politics_Polls) November 15, 2019

The Biden campaign’s cash flow also speaks to the presidential hopeful’s festering issues. His campaign only managed to raise $15.2 million in the third quarter — a number that paled in comparison to the $25.3 million raised by Sanders and $24.6 million touted by Warren — and reported just $9 million cash on hand.

“His rivals, on the other hand, still have campaign coffers brimming with cash, especially Sanders who finished the reporting period with more than $33 million on hand,” as Breitbart News noted.