Coldplay Postpones Tour for Environmental Concerns: ‘We’d Be Disappointed If It’s Not Carbon Neutral’

After touching down on five different continents playing shows in recent years, British rockers Coldplay announced they will not schedule a tour for their new album because doing so would be harmful to the environment.

The Grammy-winning band made the announcement after flying to Jordon to perform two shows based on their new album, Everyday Life.

“We’re not touring this album. We’re taking time to see how our tour can be actively beneficial,” 42-year-old front man Chris Martin told the BBC.

“All of us have to work out the best way of doing our job,” Martin added, adding that the band wants future tours to “have a positive impact.”

“Our next tour will be the best possible version of a tour like that environmentally,” Martin exclaimed. “We would be disappointed if it’s not carbon neutral.”

Martin added that the band has set a goal to “have a show with no single use plastic” and to be solar powered.

The band leader also touted the track, “Orphans,” that he says was inspired by refugees who are “really just young people wanting to get on with their lives.” The band also released a pro-immigration lyric video for the song “Miracles (Someone Special),” which included “Resistance” images popularized by activists protesting President Donald Trump.

The band’s last album tour was in 2016-2017 for its A Head Fill of Dreams album, which featured 122 concerts over five continents.

The two concerts in Jordan, will take place in Amman on Friday, one at sunrise and the second at sunset, and will be broadcast for free on Youtube.

Coldplay is also scheduled to perform at London’s Natural History Museum on November 25 with proceeds being donated to the environmental charity ClientEarth.

