Michael Moore: Justin Trudeau Should Challenge Trump to Boxing Match for Insulting His Honor

Far-left documentary filmmaker Michael Moore suggested that Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau challenge President Donald Trump to a boxing match after Trump described his North American counterpart as “two-faced” over his failure to meet NATO spending targets.

“Well, he’s two-faced. ‘Honestly, with Trudeau, he’s a nice guy, a very nice guy, but the truth is I called him out on the fact that he’s not paying two percent,” Trump said when asked about the comments. ‘It’s Canada, they have money and they should be paying 2%. I can imagine he’s not very happy but that’s the way it is.”

Trump made the comments ahead of this week’s NATO summit after Trudeau was heard mocking the U.S. leader alongside U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson and French President Emmanuel Macron. Trump’s comments caught the attention of Moore, who tried to use the spat to suggest a boxing match between the two North American leaders.

“The last time someone called Justin Trudeau a name (Trump called him “two-faced” today), this is what happened,” Moore wrote in a tweet accompanied by a photo of Trudeau boxing conservative Senator Patrich Brazeau.

“Trudeau won the fight by TKO in the third round. The loser was a Conservative Canadian Senator,” Moore said. “The fight was actually for charity, not for name-calling. Still, one round with Trump in the ring… Canada? Doesn’t Santa live up there? A Christmas present 4 your neighbor? Please?”

The last time someone called Justin Trudeau a name (Trump called him “two-faced” today), this is what happened: pic.twitter.com/WyuRULPO6p — Michael Moore (@MMFlint) December 4, 2019

Trudeau won the fight by TKO in the third round. The loser was a Conservative Canadian Senator. The fight was actually for charity, not for name-calling. Still, one round with Trump in the ring…

Canada? Doesn’t Santa live up there? A Christmas present 4 your neighbor? Please? pic.twitter.com/BBOXVsg2zg — Michael Moore (@MMFlint) December 4, 2019

Despite regularly organizing demonstrations and calling for his removal from office, this is the first time that Moore has admitted his desire to see Trump under physical attack. However, many other celebrities have gone much further, including the likes of Madonna, Marilyn Manson, Robert De Niro, and Snoop Dogg, calling for him to be killed or beaten.

Follow Ben Kew on Facebook, Twitter at @ben_kew, or email him at bkew@breitbart.com.