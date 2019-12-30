George Takei: Trump Voters Don’t Realize They Are Helping Destroy America

Star Trek actor George Takei is accusing people who voted for and still support President Donald Trump of helping to destroy America, calling it a “tragedy of enormous scope.”

The left-wing Hollywood star tweeted late Sunday that Trump supporters are completely ignorant of their destructive powers.

“The thing about Trump voters is that they do not even realize they are enabling the desolation of our Republic,” George Takei said. “They somehow think they are preserving America, but in fact they are helping destroy it. And that is a tragedy of enormous scope.”

The thing about Trump voters is that they do not even realize they are enabling the desolation of our Republic. They somehow think they are preserving America, but in fact they are helping destroy it. And that is a tragedy of enormous scope. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) December 30, 2019

Takei, 82, has repeatedly used Twitter to lash out at President Trump and his administration’s policies, especially border enforcement. But this is the actor’s most direct insult to Trump supporters to date.

In August, the actor told The Huffington Post that the “level of cruelty and evil” carried out by the Trump administration has fallen to a “grotesque low” because of separations of adults from children at the U.S.-Mexico border.

Takei once compared the enforcement of border security to “slavery,” describing it as “barbaric.”

This nation has a long and tragic history of separating children from their parents, ever since the days of slavery. We must end this practice. It is barbaric. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) June 24, 2019

Takei came under fire in 2017 for an interview with Howard Stern in which the actor joked about sexually assaulting men.

“Many have raised concern over a back-and-forth between Howard Stern and myself, where we joked about me touching men during my ‘Star Trek’ days 50 years ago. Out of context, I agree that the joke was distasteful, and I’m very sorry he and I made fun out of a serious matter,” Takei wrote in a Facebook post.

Takei was accused last year of sexual misconduct by a man who claimed that the actor groped him decades ago. While some reports said that the accuser walked back his story, the alleged victim has stated that he stands by his allegations.

Follow David Ng on Twitter @HeyItsDavidNg. Have a tip? Contact me at dng@breitbart.com