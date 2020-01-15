Cardi B Misspells ‘Bear Arms’ in Gun Control Rant

Left-wing rapper Cardi B misspelled “bear arms” in a gun control rant on Tuesday in which she voiced conditional support for the “right to bare arms.”

“Listen, I do believe we have the right to bare arms however I do believe in order to get a gun we should get mental check ups, proper training and a older age limit to own one .If the proper age limit to drinking is 21 because these kids can’t handle their liquor how can they,” Cardi B. said.

The rapper’s gun control push was met with push-back and she attempted to defend her position by explaining alcohol is regulated, therefore… “And it can also get prohibited like the time alcohol was but guess what ? It was allow again with regulations and strict rules and now people drink responsibly”

When her reference to alcohol regulations were met with contentions that gun ownership is a Constitutional right while alcohol consumption is not, Cardi B. pivoted to military service. She tweeted, “To join the military you need proper training and follow rules right ?They do evaluation check to get in right ?If you don’t qualify you get kicked out right?so if you don’t get training and don’t follow proper rules and don’t qualify to own a gun you shouldn’t have one.”

Last week, Breitbart News reported Cardi B’s announcement she was switching her citizenship to Nigerian in reaction the U.S. killing of Iran General Qasem Soleimani. She said the stand against Iran was the “dumbest move Trump did till date.”

