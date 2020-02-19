Hollywood Cheers Warren Comeback in Nevada Debate and Eulogize ‘F**ing Waste of Space’ Michael Bloomberg

Hollywood actors know a bad performance when they see one, and on Wednesday, they gave a big thumbs down to billionaire and former New York City mayor Michael Bloomberg, who made his first debate appearance following his late entry into the presidential race.

Bloomberg came off as stiff and emotionless during the Democratic debate in Las Vegas as his opponents took one shot at him after another, highlighting his controversial “stop and frisk” policy as New York mayor and the alleged culture of discrimination and sexual harassment at his media empire.

Many Hollywood personalities cheered on Elizabeth Warren, praising her offensive strategy which felt like a comeback for the candidate following lackluster results in Iowa and New Hampshire.

Actresses Ashely Judd and Minnie Driver took delight in seeing Warren eviscerate Bloomberg.

(Forgive me) Mike signed his death Warren with the “I’m nice to some women” comment. @ewarren 🏆 — Minnie Driver (@driverminnie) February 20, 2020

Go, @ewarren go. #DemDebate

“I’d like to talk about who we’re running against, a billionaire who calls women fat broads and horse-faced lesbians. I’m not talking about Donald Trump. I’m talking about Mayor Bloomberg,” she said.

And she was just getting started. — ashley judd (@AshleyJudd) February 20, 2020

Bloomberg – what an asshole – — John Cusack (@johncusack) February 20, 2020

Andy Richter of Conan on TBS added to the anti-Bloomberg celebrity pile-on.

PLEEEEEEEASE let this be the beginning of the swift end of the Bloomberg campaign — Andy Richter (@AndyRichter) February 20, 2020

Filmmaker Michael Moore and actress-comedian Sarah Silverman both applauded Warren for her relentless attacks on Bloomberg during the debate.

Did Elizabeth Warren just end Bloomberg’s campaign? How many NDAs did Bloomberg force women to sign. She kept asking. He wouldn’t answer. Put a fork in him. — Michael Moore (@MMFlint) February 20, 2020

Elizabeth just finished off Mike #DemDebate — Sarah Silverman (@SarahKSilverman) February 20, 2020

Comedy Central’s The Daily Show joked that Bloomberg should just pay Warren $1 million to “stop being mean to me.”

Catastrophe star Rob Delaney concluded that Bloomberg’s debate performance was close to catastrophic.

So debates don’t usually change people’s minds but holy Christ is Bloomberg shitting the bed & since his whole campaign is just theater, it will matter. Fuck him. — rob delaney (@robdelaney) February 20, 2020

Actor Adam Goldberg called Bloomberg a “fucking waste of space,” while John Cusack called the candidate an “asshole.”

Bloomberg is such a fucking waste of space here. If they had an extra podium they should’ve given it to Larry David. — Kiss My @s (@TheAdamGoldberg) February 20, 2020

Comedian Billy Eichner captured Hollywood’s enthusiasm for Warren in three words and six emojis while former NBC News anchor Maria Shriver tweeted that Warren was “owning the stage and taking on everyone on it.”

ELIZABETH. FUCKING. WARREN. 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 — billy eichner (@billyeichner) February 20, 2020

.@ewarren is absolutely on fire tonight, owning this stage and taking on everyone on it #DemocraticDebate — Maria Shriver (@mariashriver) February 20, 2020

Actress Piper Perabo also cemented her support for Warren following the debate.

If you felt inspired (like me) by the fighter you saw tonight in @ewarren you can donate dollars here: ↙️↙️↙️https://t.co/jiGppfPMDH Volunteer here ↙️❤️↙️:https://t.co/jQ8LZygywT #PresidentWarren pic.twitter.com/QWiAp0aToK — Piper Perabo (@PiperPerabo) February 20, 2020

Actress Amber Tamblyn succinctly summarized the cringe factor of watching Bloomberg flounder on live TV.

Oh man. Bloomberg is just… not good at this. Yikes. — Amber Tamblyn (@ambertamblyn) February 20, 2020

