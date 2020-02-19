Hollywood Cheers Warren Comeback in Nevada Debate and Eulogize ‘F**ing Waste of Space’ Michael Bloomberg

Hollywood actors know a bad performance when they see one, and on Wednesday, they gave a big thumbs down to billionaire and former New York City mayor Michael Bloomberg, who made his first debate appearance following his late entry into the presidential race.

Bloomberg came off as stiff and emotionless during the Democratic debate in Las Vegas as his opponents took one shot at him after another, highlighting his controversial “stop and frisk” policy as New York mayor and the alleged culture of discrimination and sexual harassment at his media empire.

Many Hollywood personalities cheered on Elizabeth Warren, praising her offensive strategy which felt like a comeback for the candidate following lackluster results in Iowa and New Hampshire.

Actresses Ashely Judd and Minnie Driver took delight in seeing Warren eviscerate Bloomberg.

Andy Richter of Conan on TBS added to the anti-Bloomberg celebrity pile-on.

Filmmaker Michael Moore and actress-comedian Sarah Silverman both applauded Warren for her relentless attacks on Bloomberg during the debate.

Comedy Central’s The Daily Show joked that Bloomberg should just pay Warren $1 million to “stop being mean to me.”

Catastrophe star Rob Delaney concluded that Bloomberg’s debate performance was close to catastrophic.

Actor Adam Goldberg called Bloomberg a “fucking waste of space,” while John Cusack called the candidate an “asshole.”

Comedian Billy Eichner captured Hollywood’s enthusiasm for Warren in three words and six emojis while former NBC News anchor Maria Shriver tweeted that Warren was “owning the stage and taking on everyone on it.”

Actress Piper Perabo also cemented her support for Warren following the debate.

Actress Amber Tamblyn succinctly summarized the cringe factor of watching Bloomberg flounder on live TV.

