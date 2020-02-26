ABC Announces ‘Bachelor’ for Seniors

ABC has announced a new Bachelor dating show, except this time, the contestants will be senior citizens, aged 65 years and older. The network says that the producers of The Bachelor are now “looking for active and outgoing single men and women in their golden years.”

“#Bachelornation give us your Grumpiest Old Men, give us your Goldenest Girls. #TheBachelor,” said the head of ABC’s alternative programming, Robert Mills in a tweet on Monday, alongside an image, which read, “Now Casting Seniors Looking for Love.”

#Bachelornation give us your Grumpiest Old Men, give us your Goldenest Girls. #TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/ZYV3LouLdb — Robert Mills (@Millsy11374) February 25, 2020

In an additional tweet responding to an inquiry from entertainment reporter Lauren Zima, Mills clarified that the contestants would be 65 years and older.

“age range? I’M SO EXCITED,” reacted Zima.

“65 plus!” responded Mills.

65 plus! — Robert Mills (@Millsy11374) February 25, 2020

“Now casting Seniors Looking for Love! Are you entering your golden years and looking for romance?” reads the new show’s casting description on ABC’s website.

“The Producers of The Bachelor are looking for active and outgoing single men and women IN THEIR GOLDEN YEARS for a new exciting dating show!” adds the description, which goes on to specify that applicants “must be legal US residents.”

“If you are A SENIOR CITIZEN ready for a committed relationship apply today,” reads the show’s recruitment ad.

Earlier this month, Mills had hinted at a senior version of The Bachelor in an interview with Entertainment Tonight.

“You see a lot of people talking about the age of contestants,” said Mills to Entertainment Tonight. “I think that’s something we’d probably look at and say, ‘Does it need to be aged up? Are these girls ready?'”

ABC does not appear to have yet announced the show’s title or date.

