Barbra Streisand, John Legend Teaming Up to Raise Money for Joe Biden

Joe Biden is once again dipping into the pockets of wealthy Hollywood elites to fuel his bid for The White House. The presumptive Democrat nominee is joining forces with Barbra Streisand and John Legend, who will headline a virtual fundraiser for the 77-year-old candidate set for June 11.

Hollywood is a well-trod stomping ground for Democrat presidential candidates, who rely on studio bosses and agency executives to bundle big-ticket donations from celebrities and other showbiz high rollers. Convicted sex offender Harvey Weinstein was a major bundler for Hillary Clinton in the 2016 election and for Barack Obama during his presidential campaigns.

“A Fabulous Evening with Vice President Joe Biden” will cost attendees as much as $100,000 a head, according to an online invitation posted to Biden’s campaign site.

Barbra Streisand and John Legend will topline the virtual event, with other stars to be announced later. Streisand and Legend are familiar faces on the Democrat fundraising circuit, having lent their talent to Hillary Clinton’s failed White House bid four years ago.

While Streisand has publicly endorsed Joe Biden’s campaign, Legend hasn’t been as vocal about his support since his preferred candidate Elizabeth Warren dropped out of the race in March.

Biden has held multiple fundraisers in L.A. In March, he stopped at the Bel Air home of former Paramount chief Sherry Lansing, where the candidate rubbed elbows with Leonardo DiCaprio and Sony chief Tom Rothman.

Last year, Biden raised a reported $700,000 at an event hosted by Jeffrey Katzenberg, Rob Reiner, and other Hollywood luminaries.

