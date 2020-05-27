Jimmy Kimmel Defends Joe Biden from ‘Willfully Ignorant Woman’ Kayleigh McEnany

ABC’s left-wing late-night host Jimmy Kimmel branded White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany a “willfully ignorant woman” after she mocked presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden for wearing a mask in public when attending Memorial Day commemorations.

On Monday, Trump retweeted a post from Fox News political analyst Brit Hume showing a picture of the former vice president wearing sunglasses and a black mask that covered much of his face at a Memorial Day ceremony. “This might help explain why Trump doesn’t like to wear a mask in public,” Hume said.

This might help explain why Trump doesn’t like to wear a mask in public. Biden today. pic.twitter.com/9l1gw1ljBE — Brit Hume (@brithume) May 25, 2020

“The White House Press Secretary Kylie Macaroni was asked why her boss would criticize Biden for doing what the CDC tells us to do, wear a face mask in public, and she had a very good answer for that,” Kimmel said, referencing the incident in his nightly monologue on Tuesday.

Kimmel then played a clip McEnany telling reporters: “The president’s excited to see that Joe emerged from the basement. It is a bit peculiar though that in his basement right next to his wife he’s not wearing a mask but he’s wearing one outdoors when he’s socially distanced, so I think that there was a discrepancy there.”

“No you don’t, you don’t think that,” Kimmel retorted. “You’re a willfully ignorant woman.”

Watch below:



Kimmel also used the segment to attack Trump over his decision to play golf over the Memorial Day weekend, accusing him of “brazen hypocrisy” after he criticized former President Barack Obama for hitting the green during the 2014 Ebola scare.

“The point Liger Woods seems to be missing is that it looks bad for the president to be golfing with a hundred thousand Americans dead and a stay-at-home order in place,” Kimmel remarked. “But try explaining optics to a guy who stared directly into an eclipse.”

