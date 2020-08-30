Chelsea Handler: ‘A Vote for Trump Is a Vote for White Supremacy’

Left-wing comedian Chelsea Handler has lashed out at President Donald Trump in a series of wild accusations, claiming that he is “terrorizing” the country and that a vote for the president is a “vote for white supremacy.” She also blamed gun-owning Trump supporters for striking fear in the hearts of Americans.

Chelsea Handler made her accusations in a series of tweets on Sunday in which she appeared to be reacting to Black Lives Matter riots in Kenosha and Portland.

“The discord in today’s America is being caused by Trump. If you are scared and fearful, it is because of him and his supporters who own guns,” she tweeted. “If you are rich, and are thinking about your taxes, remember that a vote for Trump is a vote for white supremacy.”

The discord in today’s America is being caused by Trump. If you are scared and fearful, it is because of him and his supporters who own guns. If you are rich, and are thinking about your taxes, remember that a vote for Trump is a vote for white supremacy. https://t.co/lcHqNktAyo — Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) August 30, 2020

Handler also pleaded with Twitter to shut down President Trump’s account, falsely claiming that the president is encouraging violence. “He is harming Americans every day, and encouraging violence. This is not free speech. He is terrorizing the country he swore to serve,” she tweeted.

.@Twitter Now that Trump’s Twitter has proven to give false information, cause violence and deaths, isn’t it time to shut his feed down? He is harming Americans every day, and encouraging violence. This is not free speech. He is terrorizing the country he swore to serve. — Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) August 30, 2020

Chelsea Handler further lashed out at gun-carrying Trump supporters, comparing them unfavorably to Jacob Blake, whom she described as “innocent” despite reports that he scuffled with police before they opened fire on him. Police were trying to arrest Blake on outstanding warrants for sexual assault, criminal trespassing, and disorderly conduct.

So, Trump supporters who own guns are allowed to walk around the streets and open fire when they see fit, yet an innocent black man who broke up a fight was shot 7 times by police, paralyzed by police, and then handcuffed to his hospital bed—by police. You must vote in November. — Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) August 30, 2020

Follow David Ng on Twitter @HeyItsDavidNg. Have a tip? Contact me at dng@breitbart.com