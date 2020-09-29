Adult Swim Deletes ‘The Boondocks,’ ‘Aqua Teen Hunger Force’ Episodes over ‘Cultural Sensitivities’

The erasure of entertainment continues as the Adult Swim has deleted episodes from three of its shows, Aqua Teen Hunger Force, The Boondocks, and The Shivering Truth, over “cultural sensitivities,” preventing the episodes from being listed on HBO Max.

The episodes have been deleted from the full series offerings at the streaming service in the face of continued pressure from leftist activists to obliterate what they claim is offensive entertainment. The deleted episode for Aqua Teen Hunger Force, for instance, is the 2009 show entitled, “Shake Like Me,” in which a milk shake turns into a stereotypical black caricature after being bitten by a “radioactive black man,” Variety reports.

Watch below:

The second episode disappeared by Adult Swim is from the series The Boondocks. Producers sent down the memory hole the 2010 episode, “The Story of Jimmy Rebel.” The episode features the story of a racist country singer.

Watch below ***language warning***

The third episode is 2018’s “The Ogled Inklings,” from the series, The Shivering Truth. In this episode, a woman gives birth to a “dirty pig” that ends up being a human police officer as opposed to an actual porcine character.

“When Adult Swim transitions series to a new platform, we determine what episodes are selected through creative and cultural filters and our standards and practices policies,” a network representative said. “Oftentimes, these decisions are made in collaboration with the show’s creators.”

Adult Swim, which furnishes late-night adult programming on the Cartoon Network, has now joined NBC and Comedy Central (South Park, The Office, 30 Rock, Scrubs, and Community) in ditching episodes that activists deemed problematic. Most of those episodes, though, contained instances of blackface.

Recently, HBO Max also targeted films such as Gone with the Wind and Blazing Saddles and slapped them with warning notices before their opening acts to warn audiences that the movies contain “offensive” material.

