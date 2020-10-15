ABC Late Night Host Jimmy Kimmel Hits NBC for Hosting Trump Town Hall During Joe Biden’s

Facebook and Twitter are censoring the New York Post‘s bombshell stories on Hunter Biden just weeks before the presidential election. And while left-wing Hollywood celebrities promote a blackout NBC campaign over the network’s town hall with President Donald Trump, ABC’s left-wing late-night host Jimmy Kimmel is hitting NBC for hosting Trump on the same day as Joe Biden’s ABC town hall.

“You know, there was supposed to be a debate tomorrow night, but since Trump would not agree to the virtual format that they wanted to have because he tested positive for the coronavirus, he backed out altogether,” Jimmy Kimmel said. “So because there was no debate, Biden agreed to do a town hall on ABC that night.”

Watch below:

However, it was announced on Wednesday that Trump would be holding an event at the exact same time, thus creating a scheduling clash. “So that settles it,” Kimmel joked. “Now I know what I’m gonna do, I’m going to vote for both of them.”

“Thanks, NBC,” he continued. “First The Apprentice and now this. Why not a new Bill Cosby special while we’re at it? There is no good reason to hold these events simultaneously. They could delay them.”

Kimmel was not the only celebrity to throw a fit over NBC’s decision to not stagger the two events. The likes of Alec Baldwin, Don Cheadle, Judd Apatow, and Debra Messing all criticized the move, with actor George Takei auguring that NBC could give Trump a ratings win over Biden.

What do they think about this on @maddow @Lawrence @thereidout @AriMelber ? It’s shocking that they wouldn’t at least stagger the times. The bar is so low. https://t.co/jUPnXom3tK — Judd Apatow (@JuddApatow) October 14, 2020

Don’t watch the Trump Town Hall tomorrow on NBC. Catch the highlights later. Don’t give Trump a ratings win. Pass it on. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) October 14, 2020

For a while now, and quite a while, NBC News has been run by people who aren’t very smart. https://t.co/1WD58exoo5 — HABFoundation (@ABFalecbaldwin) October 15, 2020

Meanwhile, Kimmel agreed with the thesis that the move by NBC is playing into Trump’s hands.

“Obviously, Trump wanted this because he knows he’ll get better ratings than Joe Biden,” he said. “Of course more people will watch Trump. That doesn’t mean anything. If my choices are watching a documentary about the Bill of Rights, or a guy getting hit in the nuts with a shovel, I’m going shovel every single time.”

