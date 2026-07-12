Vice President JD Vance remembered Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) after his office announced he died at the age of 71 “from a brief and sudden illness,” describing Graham as a “one of a kind figure in our politics.”

In a post on X, Vance shared his experiences with Graham, such as how he had gotten into a “shouting match” with him regarding a Ukraine funding bill” and how the next day he found out Graham was supporting legislation Vance “really cared about.” Vance also shared that Graham “had the best sense of humor in the Senate.”

“Lindsey Graham came from humble beginnings and became one of the most powerful lawmakers in the most powerful nation on Earth,” Vance wrote. “His story was a fundamentally American one.”

Vance’s post continued: “Early in my Senate tenure, I remember getting into a shouting match with Lindsey about a Ukraine funding bill at lunch and then learning the very next day that he was pushing rail legislation I really cared about behind the scenes. That was Lindsey Graham. He fought like hell for the things he believed in, and he was just as willing to go to bat for you when it counted.”

The post from Vance continued in part:

Lindsey had the best sense of humor in the Senate. He loved the game of politics. He was constantly asking which races were up and down, and how he could help. As he liked to say, “I don’t care if you’re an isolationist or a religious fanatic, so long as you have an R next to your name, I want you to win.”

Vance’s post comes after Graham’s office posted a statement to X sharing that the South Carolina senator passed away on July 11.

“On the evening on Saturday, July 11, U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham passed away from a brief and sudden illness,” the statement from Graham’s office said. “Senator Graham’s family appreciates prayers at this time and asks for privacy during this incredibly difficult period.”

Breitbart News’s Olivia Rondeau reported that Graham who never got married or had any children, “served in the U.S. Senate for over two decades.”

In a post on Truth Social, President Donald Trump described Graham as being “one of the greatest people and Senators” he had ever known.

“He was always working, and was a true American Patriot,” Trump continued. “Lindsey will be greatly missed!!!”