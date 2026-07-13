Republican Rep. Paul Gosar (R-AZ) is asking Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and National Institutes of Health (NIH) Director Jayanta Bhattacharya to shut down former National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) Chief Anthony Fauci’s Rocky Mountain Lab in Montana after White Coat Waste Project (WCW) exposed scandals including virus smuggling as well as monkey bite incidents, Breitbart News exclusively learned.

Watchdog WCW blew the lid off the lab in May, pointing to a whistleblower letter alleging that the lab is in “full coverup mode” following the allegations, which led to charges against Vincent Munster, the former chief of the virus ecology section at Rocky Mountain Laboratories, as well as associate Claude Kwe. The Department of Justice (DOJ) charged them with smuggling vials of deactivated mpox virus into the country.

The whistleblower letter detailed the smuggling and also alleged “that a monkey bite was the cause of an incident first uncovered by WCW in January that exposed an RML lab staffer to Crimean-Congo hemorrhagic fever — a deadly, foreign virus used by NIH for maximum-pain experiments on monkeys,” according to WCW.

Now, Gosar is demanding that the controversial lab close for good.

“As a follow-up to the letter Senator Joni Ernst and I sent in January of this year concerning dangerous bat virus research at the National Institutes of Health’s (NIH) Rocky Mountain Laboratories (RML) in Hamilton, Montana, I am writing again regarding the alarming U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) charge, whistleblower allegations, and media reports about recent international pathogen smuggling, biosafety breaches, and related cover-ups associated with dangerous animal research tied to Dr. Anthony Fauci’s RML,” Gosar begins in the letter, ultimately calling on HHS and the NIH to “conduct an immediate safety stand-down at RML to pause all research activities and permanently wind down this facility’s operations.”

Gosar pointed out that while Fauci is no longer at the NIH, his “shameful legacy lives on,” detailing the DOJ charges of Munster and Kwe. He referenced the whistleblower letter received by WCW, noting that this whistleblower alleged that NIH was “aware of this smuggling for months prior to the DOJ’s investigation and proceeded to cover it up.” The lawmaker also pointed to the monkey-bite incident, leading to a staffer being exposed to an “Ebola-like virus.” That, too, was covered up.

Further, Gosar reminded the leaders that he warned about Ebola and this lab in January.

“This lab is breeding and experimenting on bats with Zoonotic viruses, including SARS, coronavirus, and Ebola. Specifically, Dr. Munster and Dr. Kwe’s research included how monkeypox can ‘cross the species barrier,'” he said, ultimately concluding that these “Fauci-connected individuals’ malfeasance proves a dangerous pattern of rogue scientists abusing taxpayer dollars for heinous animal experimentation. ”

“I urge you to reject Fauci’s corruption and deliver on President Donald J. Trump’s promises for ‘radical transparency.’ Thank you for your attention to this matter,” he said.

Gosar said in a statement first obtained by Breitbart News, “Americans have had enough of Fauci-era secrecy and reckless animal experiments with deadly pathogens.”

“If the federal government cannot safely handle some of the world’s deadliest viruses, it has no business conducting this research. The serious virus smuggling and monkey bite allegations surrounding Rocky Mountain Laboratories demand immediate action. I am calling on Secretary Kennedy and Director Bhattacharya to halt and wind-down RML’s dangerous experiments, investigate what went wrong, and hold those responsible fully accountable,” he said, declaring that “taxpayers should never be forced to bankroll research that jeopardizes public safety while bureaucrats hide the truth from the American people.”

WCW’s senior Vice President Justin Goodman also commended Gosar for tackling the issue with this lab, which they refer to as “Wuhan West.”

He said:

Since we first exposed Dr. Fauci’s funding for gain-of-function animal experiments in Wuhan that likely caused COVID, we’ve warned that dangerous animal tests with foreign viruses at Fauci’s Rocky Mountain Lab in Montana—what we call ‘Wuhan West’—were another disaster waiting to happen, so we commend Rep. Paul Gosar for leading efforts to shut down RML before another lab-caused catastrophe unfolds on U.S. soil. Now, a monkey bite exposed an RML staffer to a deadly Ebola-like virus and RML animal experimenter Vincent Munster has been arrested and charged with smuggling viruses into the U.S. from Africa and lying about it—scandals first detailed in an explosive whistleblower letter released by White Coat Waste in May. Our investigations and lawsuits exposed Munster’s maximum-pain animal tests at RML, his Wuhan-tied bat experiments with Chinese coronaviruses prior to the pandemic, and his close collaboration with a new Fauci-funded bat virus lab in Colorado. He also has deep ties to EcoHealth Alliance and was involved in its early proposals to engineer COVID-like viruses in Wuhan. We wholeheartedly agree with Rep. Gosar that it’s time to defund and decommission the Fauci’s dangerous Rocky Mountain Lab and its maximum pain animal experiments. RML is a ticking time bomb, and we need to cut the fuse—and the funding. The solution is simple: Stop the money. Stop the madness!

Last year, Gosar led several House members in calling to end NIH funding going toward cruel experiments on dogs and cats altogether as well. The lawmakers reminded Bhattacharya of Fauci admitting that “he personally signed off on these egregious animal tests.” Some of them included Fauci-funded experiments such as the infamous beagle puppies scandals, one of which saw hundreds infested with ticks. Other experiments included infecting cats with the coronavirus and killing them.

“It is time to end this waste and abuse for good,” lawmakers demanded.