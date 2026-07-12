A Muslim leader in Dallas, Texas, whom Democrat Party leaders have embraced is celebrating the death of Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC).

Rise, Align, Ignite, Reclaim USA (RAIR) Foundation founder Amy Mek on Sunday pointed out “Imam” Omar Suleiman posted about the senator’s death hours after it was announced.

“This is an open celebration of an American Senator’s death by one of America’s most dangerous Imams who is allowed to operate in Texas with ZERO government pushback,” she wrote, adding he has defended convicted terrorists, called for a third Intifada, and goes to Turkey to work with Muslim Brotherhood leaders who are banned from entering the United States.

“Even more disturbing is how the Democrat Party and the so-called ‘Red-Green alliance’ continue to embrace and platform him. They even invited him to Congress to pray to Allah….. They treat this jihadi trying to tear down America as a respected religious leader while he openly celebrates the death of American elected officials and pushes to Islamize the West,” Mek continued:

Indeed, Democrats invited Suleiman in 2019 to deliver the invocation at the opening of the U.S. House of Representatives, Breitbart News reported at the time.

“Suleiman, who gave the invocation on the occasion of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, was invited by Rep. Eddie Bernice Johnson (D-TX),” the article said.

In his post about Graham’s passing, Suleiman wrote “In other news, Lindsey Graham is dead. ‘I am with Israel. Do whatever the hell you have to do…’ ‘Level the place.’ ‘Do in Gaza what we did in Tokyo and Berlin’ Bye Lindsey. May you live an eternity in ruins for the ruins you helped create in Gaza. Ameen.”

In his tribute to the late senator on Sunday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Israel had “lost one of its greatest friends” in Graham.

“America has lost a great patriot. I have lost a beloved friend. Our hearts are with Lindsey’s family and with the American people at this difficult time. May his values and initiatives continue to guide us toward victory and peace, and may his memory forever be a blessing,” he added.

Graham’s office said the 71-year-old senator died of a “brief and sudden illness” late Saturday, according to Breitbart News. He had just returned from Ukraine where he met with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

“In the case of a vacant Senate seat, the governor of the state can appoint a person to serve until an election is held,” the outlet said.