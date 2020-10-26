Kanye West: ‘We Have to Decouple the Conversation of Planned Parenthood and Woman’s Choice’

Rapper, billionaire fashion designer, and presidential candidate Kanye West affirmed his pro-life stance during a recent interview with Joe Rogan, stating it was time to “decouple the conversation of Planned Parenthood and woman’s choice.”

Kanye West said he is working on a “Plan A,” whereby women in unplanned pregnancies are provided with support to make the choice to offer their babies for adoption, rather than immediately head to Planned Parenthood for an abortion.

Watch below:

“In our culture, we’re doped up and psyched out, and made to kill our children. You know, we have to decouple the conversation of Planned Parenthood and woman’s choice,” the Jesus Is King rapper said Saturday in the latest installment of the Joe Rogan Experience podcast.

“So, of course, I’m Christian, so I’m pro-life. And when I go into office, I’m not changing laws because I realize we live in an imperfect world and in an imperfect society,” Kanye said. “What I will be presenting is a Plan A. And we’ve already started to work on Plan A to change the connotation of orphanages, change the connotation of foster care … when there’s expecting families, moms and fathers, that they feel like there’s a place, even if they don’t feel well off enough to bring another life into this world, that there’s a place to go, there’s a Plan A.

By contrast, in its 2020 annual report, Planned Parenthood touted it performed 345,672 abortions in year 2018-2019, an increase of nearly 13,000 abortions and four percent over the 332,757 the group performed during year 2017-2018.

However, Planned Parenthood reported it made only 4,279 adoption referrals during 2018-2019. For every adoption referral in 2018-19, Planned Parenthood performed nearly 81 abortions.

Moreover, the number of abortions performed by Planned Parenthood in 2017-2018 was 11,373 more than the abortions performed the year before that, a trend that shows that while Planned Parenthood officials once said abortion should be “safe, legal, and rare,” today they omit the word “rare” as they perform more abortions each year.