‘Ghostbusters’ Reboot Director Paul Feig Demands Jack Dorsey Suspend Trump from Twitter: ‘He’s Trying to Tear This Country Apart’

Hollywood director Paul Feig is urging Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey to suspend President Donald Trump from the social media platform, claiming that the president is “trying to tear this country apart.” But the Joe Biden-supporting filmmaker failed to cite any examples of the president violating Twitter rules that could lead to a suspension.

Feig, who directed the 2016 feminist reboot of Ghostbusters, implored Dorsey in a tweet early Sunday: “Dear @jack, please suspend the account of @realDonaldTrump. The warning labels aren’t enough. He’s trying to tear this country apart. What could be more against the rules of Twitter than the destruction of American democracy? He’s over. He’s not even doing his job anymore. Enough.”

Dear @jack, please suspend the account of @realDonaldTrump. The warning labels aren’t enough. He’s trying to tear this country apart. What could be more against the rules of Twitter than the destruction of American democracy? He’s over. He’s not even doing his job anymore.Enough. https://t.co/by0G8qLpGv — Paul Feig (@paulfeig) November 22, 2020

Paul Feig failed to cite any instances of President Trump violating Twitter’s terms of service. Under Twitter rules, users can be suspended if they engage in “abusive” behavior, such as sending threats or threatening violence against anyone. They can also be suspended for impersonating someone else.

Feig, who endorsed Joe Biden’s bid for the presidency, has previously called for President Trump to leave the White House.

Dear Donald Trump,

Please prepare to get out of our house.

Sincerely,

A majority of Americans pic.twitter.com/euZoQkF4n4 — Paul Feig (@paulfeig) November 6, 2020

In 2016, the director appeared to blame President Trump’ followers for the box-office failure of the feminist Ghostbusters reboot.

“I think some really brilliant author … needs to write a book about 2016 and how intertwined we were with Hillary [Clinton] and the anti-Hillary movement,” Feig said during an appearance on “The Jess Cagle Show” on SiriusXM. “Everyone was at a boiling point. I don’t know if it was having an African American president for eight years that teed them up, they were just ready to explode.”

Since the election, Twitter has stepped up its censorship efforts against President Trump, flagging his tweets about alleged election fraud. Last week, the social media platform slapped warning labels on at least 23 posts and retweets from the president.

Jack Dorsey is currently under fire from members of Congress who recently grilled Twitter and Facebook leaders for their censorship of the New York Post’s bombshell Hunter Biden stories.

Follow David Ng on Twitter @HeyItsDavidNg. Have a tip? Contact me at dng@breitbart.com