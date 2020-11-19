Twitter Has Slapped Warning Label on 23 Trump Posts This Week (so Far)

Twitter has placed warning labels on 23 posts and retweets from President Donald Trump this week, each calling his posts “disputed,” continuing its repeated pattern of censorship since election day.

Since November 16, Twitter has labeled 23 tweets and retweets from President Trump as “disputed,” redirecting users to “Moments” pages, some of which use tweets from Democratic candidate Joe Biden and his Vice President pick Kamala Harris as proof of the Democrats’ alleged victory.

Breitbart News has reported extensively the social media Masters of the Universe increasing their censorship leading up to the 2020 Presidential election. Twitter stated last week that it put labels on 300,000 user posts from October 27 to November 11 for violating rules related to election misinformation. The platform also implemented a retweet feature that required users to add their own comments before retweeting a post on the platform.

The “disputed” tweets from President Trump include comments relating to voter fraud and irregularities. Some of the tweets can be seen below:

Voter Fraud in Detroit is rampant, and has been for many years! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 19, 2020

“The numbers have not improved, it is still 71% out of balance”, stated Wayne County, Michigan, Canvassers. “There is widespread irregularities in poll numbers.” There are “more votes than people”. The two harassed patriot Canvassers refuse to sign the papers! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 18, 2020

The Georgia recount is a joke and is being done UNDER PROTEST. Even though thousands of fraudulent votes have been found, the real number is in matching signatures. Governor must open up the unconstitutional Consent Decree and call in the Legislature! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 18, 2020

They didn’t even allow Republican Observers into the building to watch. A terrible insult to our Constitution! https://t.co/Q8RgaTs6ev — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 18, 2020

One tweet marked as disputed simply linked to a video report from the One America News Network:

Breitbart News will continue to report on attempts by the Big Tech Masters of the Universe to censor the President and other conservative users. Twitter’s labeling of content has become something of a meme due to multiple clear statements being labeled as disputed, some of the best memes have been compiled by Breitbart News here.

Lucas Nolan is a reporter for Breitbart News covering issues of free speech and online censorship. Follow him on Twitter @LucasNolan or email him at lnolan@breitbart.com