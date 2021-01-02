Rob Reiner: GOP Lawmakers Planning to Challenge Election Will Be ‘Committing Sedition and Treason’

Left-wing Hollywood director Rob Reiner is attacking Republican lawmakers who are planning on challenging the electoral college results, accusing them of committing “sedition and treason.”

Rob Reiner, who has repeatedly called President Donald Trump a Russian asset during the last four years, made the accusations in a tweet on Saturday.

“Every Senator and Congressperson who votes to overturn the election will be committing an act of Sedition and Treason. Their names will be recorded for history,” he wrote.

Every Senator and Congressperson who votes to overturn the election will be committing an act of Sedition and Treason. Their names will be recorded for history. — Rob Reiner (@robreiner) January 2, 2021

A growing number of GOP senators and congressmen are planning to challenge the electoral college results on January 6, citing alleged acts of voter fraud, lax enforcement of voting laws, and other voting irregularities.

As Breitbart News reported, GOP senators, including Sens. Ted Cruz (R-TX), Marsha Blackburn (R-TN), Steve Daines (R-MT), John Kennedy (R-LA), and Mike Braun (R-IN), are joining Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) in objecting to electoral college votes.

They announced their plans in a joint statement on Saturday, alongside four senators-elect.

In the House of Representatives, at least 140 Republicans are expected to join the effort to challenge the results, Breitbart News reported.

Reiner’s claim that GOP lawmakers will be committing “sedition and treason” has no basis in law. Four years ago, several House Democrats objected to the electoral results of Trump’s 2016 presidential victory.

Rob Reiner, who endorsed Joe Biden and served as a major Hollywood fundraiser for the Democratic presidential hopeful, has made numerous and unfounded accusations against President Trump, calling him a murderer and a white supremacist on social media.

