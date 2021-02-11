Ted Cruz: Texan Gina Carano ‘Kicked Ass & Girls Look Up to’ Her So ‘Of Course Disney Canceled Her’

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) defended actress and MMA star Gina Carano after Disney “canceled” her over social media posts likening the current political climate to Nazi Germany, identifying her character in The Mandalorian as someone who “kicked ass & who girls looked up to” and sarcastically adding, so “of course Disney canceled her.”

“Texan Gina Carano broke barriers in the Star Wars universe: not a princess, not a victim, not some emotionally tortured Jedi,” Cruz said. “She played a woman who kicked ass & who girls looked up to. She was instrumental in making Star Wars fun again. Of course Disney canceled her.”

— Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) February 11, 2021

The Texas senator’s defense followed Lucasfilm dropping The Mandalorian star over social media posts in which she likened the current political climate to the plight of the Jews in Nazi Germany.

“Jews were beaten in the streets, not by Nazi soldiers but by their neighbors…. even by children,” Carano said in the now-deleted post.

“Because history is edited, most people today don’t realize that to get to the point where Nazi soldiers could easily round up thousands of Jews, the government first made their own neighbors hate them simply for being Jews,” she explained, asking, “How is that any different from hating someone for their political views?”

This is the post that the left canceled Gina Carano for. It's a hyperbolic comparison of the modern American left to nazis by showing how far things can go when you otherize people. It doesn't deny the holocaust… it warns of it. pic.twitter.com/NcGLBPmQIC — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) February 11, 2021

The former MMA champion faced backlash after making the comparison, with #FireGinaCarano trending on Twitter. Hours later, Lucasfilm bowed to cancel culture and made it official, dropping the actress. “Gina Carano is not currently employed by Lucasfilm and there are no plans for her to be in the future,” a Lucasfilm spokesperson stated, calling her social media posts “abhorrent and unacceptable.”

However, many showed their support for the Deadpool actress on social media as well, as #CancelDisneyPlus gained steam Wednesday afternoon.

Notably, Walt Disney Co. did not extend the same treatment to Carano’s co-star Pedro Pascal after he brazenly compared certain aspects of modern U.S. politics to the Holocaust.

“The difference is that while Carano compared current Democratic policies to the Nazis, Pascal likened the Trump administration to Germany’s Third Reich,” as Breitbart News detailed.

Pascal failed to mention that many of the so-called “cages” — a reference to the holding places for illegal immigrants detained at U.S. border facilities — were constructed during the Obama-Biden administration.