Sacha Baron Cohen Mocks Donald Trump, Rudy Giuliani at Golden Globes

Sacha Baron Cohen used his two Golden Globe wins on Sunday as an opportunity to further burnish his left-wing activist credentials, taking pot shots at former President Donald Trump and Rudy Giuliani.

The British star and anti-free speech activist won two Golden Globes for Amazon’s Borat Subsequent Moviefilm. Giuliani made an unsuspecting appearance in the movie in a scene in which he appeared to be unzipping himself and sticking his hands down his pants. The former New York mayor later explained that he was tucking in his shirt and dismissed the scene as a “complete fabrication.”

Watch below:

Accepting the award for best comedy film, Cohen took a parting shot at Giuliani.

“Thank you to the all white Hollywood Foreign Press,” Cohen said. “I gotta to say this movie could not have been possible without my co-star, a fresh new talent, who came from nowhere, and turned out to be a comedy genius, I’m talking of course about Rudy Giuliani. I mean who can get more laughs out of one unzipping. Incredible.”

Cohen continued the joke, saying that Giuliani went on to “star in a string of comedy films.”

“Hits like Four Seasons Landscaping, Hair Dye of the Day, and the courtroom drama aa a Very Public Fart,” he said.

Later, Cohen made fun of Trump while accepting the award for lead actor in a comedy film.

“Donald Trump is contesting the result,” the actor said, adding that the former president is claiming that “dead people voted … which is a nasty thing to say about HFPA.”

Sacha Baron Cohen has used this year’s Hollywood awards season to advocate for more restrictions on speech by conservatives. The British actor celebrated Twitter’s decision to ban Trump, saying that Silicon Valley tech giants need to crack down further on conservative speech.

Follow David Ng on Twitter @HeyItsDavidNg. Have a tip? Contact me at dng@breitbart.com