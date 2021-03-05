WATCH: NYC Woman Finds Hidden Apartment Behind Bathroom Mirror

A New York City woman recently discovered a hidden room in her apartment and documented the drama in a series of TikTok videos.

“In the bone-chilling video, titled ‘A New York Mystery,’ the perplexed renter reveals that she had felt cold air blowing from her bathroom — despite the fact that it has no working vent,” the New York Post reported Thursday.

Samantha Hartsoe initially thought nothing of the breeze but decided to investigate when she realized the draft was coming from behind her bathroom mirror. In the video footage, Hartsoe removed the mirror and found a large hole, telling the friends with her, “There’s a room back there.”

She then donned a mask and attached a flashlight to a headband and crawled through the hole to the other side of the wall. Once inside, Hartsoe wandered around the hidden apartment and found various items such as a water bottle, trash bags, and boxes.

“Okay, so there’s signs of life,” she told viewers, adding later, “Wow, this is a whole other apartment.”